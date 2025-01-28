RUMFORD — At their Jan. 16 reorganization meeting, the newly nine-member Charter Commission held their first meeting.

Select Board Vice Chair Frank DiConzo, who has worked with the town for 30 years and served in several committees and boards, was elected to chair the Charter Commission, with Greg Deane as vice chairman and Bev Soucy as the secretary.

“I’ve been working diligently since the November election looking at the Charter and putting my thoughts together on what I envision we need to change — to make everybody who works for the town accountable and make sure that everyone get along, and how each department affects the other. You have to see it every day to suggest changes,” noted DiConzo.

The nine-member Charter Commission includes appointed members Frank DiConzo, Jeff Gilbert and Sammie Sax, and elected members Greg Deane, Rachel Henderson, Travis Palmer, Bev Soucy, Jon Starr and Cory White.

DiConzo told members, “We’re kind of under the gun because Feb. 6 (Select Board meeting) is the first reading of any Charter changes.”

Related Rumford starts forming a Charter Commission

He said he has major changes for presentation to the Select Board, which will decide what will go on the ballot for consideration by voters. The committee has a year to conduct business with the town’s Charter.

DiConzo said 71 of 430 Maine towns function under the charter system, “to guide us on what we need to do.”

Advertisement

He noted, “Towns want a charter because they want home rule. There have been movements in the past that people said ‘do away with the charter.’ If you do away with the charter, then the state tells you what you can and can’t do.”

The Charter Commission met again last Wednesday and has future meetings at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and at 5 p.m. Feb. 6, just before the Select Board meeting. Both those meetings will be held in the conference room across from the police department downstairs at the Town Hall.

DiConzo said he believes changes for the town Charter should be looked at about every five years because of the changes that take place at the state level. “We should look at it like a comprehensive plan.”

At the annual poll meeting last June, voters approved to establish a Charter Commission for the purpose of revising the Municipal Charter or for the purpose of establishing a new Municipal Charter.

The town Charter was established in 1951, and includes amendments approved on June 12, 2018.

Copy the Story Link