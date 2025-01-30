FARMINGTON — Principal Carol Kiesman of Cape Cod Hill School provided an update to the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors during their meeting Jan. 14, highlighting recent events, programs and initiatives at the school.

Kiesman began by sharing details about a festive “spirit week” held before the holidays.

“Every day we had a different theme, children were involved in doing things, and then the last day I don’t think there was anybody in the school that wasn’t involved in doing something as far as activities and events,” Kiesman said.

She explained that the week concluded with a “holiday trot,” where students gathered in the bus circle to participate in a friendly competition.

“The kids could run, they could walk, they could do anything, but the competition was to see how many laps around they could do. Then, when they were all tired out, we sent them home,” Kiesman added.

Kiesman also shared a heartwarming moment that occurred during recess on the snowy hill behind the school. Two second grade students spent their time helping younger kindergarten and first grade students enjoy sledding.

“Instead of sliding themselves, they went to the top of the hill and stood there, helping our littles–kindergarteners and first graders–get into a sled and gave them a little push so they could have a turn. They stood there and did that forever and ever,” Kiesman said. “We tried to get them to go down for a ride too. Nope. They were more into helping their little friends.”

Advertisement

The school also hosted a music concert, which Kiesman described as “excellent.”

In addition to student activities, Kiesman provided updates on the Building Assets, Reducing Risks [BARR] program, which is now in its third year of implementation. She expressed gratitude for ongoing state support and emphasized the program’s positive impact.

“BARR has positively impacted our students, staff and families in several ways,” Kiesman explained in an email. “BARR creates many ways for staff to establish connections and relationships with our students beyond the academic areas. Staff are making daily connections to students–U-Time lessons are done weekly, data is collected from these lessons and used to help staff check in with students, connect with students by knowing their likes, feelings, opinions that go beyond academics.”

Kiesman highlighted how these efforts have made a tangible difference. “These connections have reduced student absences and office referrals for behavior,” she said.

“We hope to continue to implement the U-Time lessons, reduce absenteeism [especially chronic absenteeism] even further, and reduce office behavior referrals even further in our third year of implementation. We hope the connections we are making with students will deepen the connections we have with families.”

She also noted connections between BARR and the “regulated classroom” initiative, which supports staff in creating positive learning environments.

Advertisement

“The Regulated Classroom framework helps staff regulate their feelings and emotions throughout the day, which in turn helps staff to help students regulate their feelings and emotions,” Kiesman explained. “The framework has a variety of techniques that can be used for settling such as after a special or lunch/recess and being able to focus on the academics at hand, techniques to rejuvenate energy such as after an assessment session or a long period of academic focus, and ways to incorporate movement throughout the day to help with emotional regulation.”

Looking ahead, Kiesman shared upcoming events and initiatives that aim to strengthen the school community.

“Some upcoming events at CCHS include Family Play & Learns, conducted by our First 10 Coordinator, Anita Stevens; PTO events [winter fun day, family dance]; play groups; craft club; and musical theater–all starting in the next month or so through our Community School grant,” Kiesman stated.

In other news, Superintendent Christian Elkington announced via email after the meeting that the leach field project at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon would not be completed as soon as previously anticipated.

“This project will need more time to get contractors lined-up and probably won’t be completed by the end of February break,” wrote Elkington. The RSU 9 board of directors recently approved allocations of up to $250,000 to fund a new leach field.

Copy the Story Link