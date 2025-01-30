LIVERMORE FALLS — The National Fire Protection Association lists tips for lithium-ion batteries that supply power to many kinds of devices, including cellphones, laptops, electric vehicles, remote control cars, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms and toys.

“If not used correctly, or if damaged, these batteries can catch on fire or explode,” according to the association’s website www.nfpa.org.

The problem is that these batteries store a large amount of energy in a small amount of space, the website says. Sometimes the batteries are not used in the correct manner and batteries not designed for a specific use can be dangerous, according to the association.

Related Lithium battery pack used for remote control cars causes fire that guts house in Livermore Falls

“Like any product, a small number of these batteries are defective. They can overheat, catch fire, or explode,” according to association.

Safety tips

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Advertisement

• Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

• Put batteries in the device the right way.

• Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a couch.

• Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

• Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C).

Advertisement

• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

• Do not use the batteries if you notice problems such as odor, change of color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises.

• If it is safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire. Call 911.

Battery disposal

• Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash.

• Take them to a battery recycling location or contact your community for disposal instructions.

• Do not put discarded batteries in piles.

Source: National Fire Protection Association

Copy the Story Link