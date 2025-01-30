Franklin County Animal shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington, is a non-profit no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they perform dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Check out the Franklin County Animal Shelter merchandise. Valentines Day is just around the corner. There’s something for both dog and cat lovers. For instance, their “Love my Dog (or Cat)” sweetheart magnets are on sale, as are candles, t-shirts, cups, even a plush blanket.

Cleo (f) – A big, fluffy and gloriously soft girl who loves to get attention, but is also very independent. She appreciates a nice, secluded nap area, and will come get you when she is ready to get some love.

Ninja (m) – Ninja is full of energy, and does not like to be cooped up in a kennel – in fact, he will find any way to get out so he can play with you. He is okay with other dogs, as long as they are patient with him, but would rather not live with any other animals. He’s looking for a friend to do lots of physical activities with, and will have the time to train him to do all kinds of fun things.

