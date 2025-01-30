Plymouth State



PLYMOUTH, NH — Several local students have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better for the Fall 2024 semester and must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized. Ethan Cockerham, Music major of Kingfield; Lyle Hering, Adventure Education major of Kingfield; Adam Hamblet, Business Administration major of Carrabassett Valley.

Vermont State



RANDOLPH CENTER, VT — Vermont State University is proud to recognize Carson Zundel of Farmington, for being named to the President’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. President’s List designation is reserved for the students who maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Copy the Story Link