FARMINGTON — Superintendent Christian Elkington presented an in-depth analysis of homeschooling trends during the Jan. 14 Regional School Unit 9 board meeting, offering both statistical data and insight into the reasons families choose to homeschool.

The discussion highlighted the district’s significant homeschool population, its financial implications, and the values that drive families to educate their children at home.

According to Elkington, RSU 9 serves approximately 2,300 enrolled students, while 268 students in the district are homeschooled. Homeschooling is most prevalent in Farmington, with 84 students, followed by Wilton, New Sharon and Chesterville.

“We have one of the largest homeschool populations in the state. Last year, we were at 330,” he said. He noted that Franklin County and Skowhegan lead the state in homeschooling numbers.

Elkington explained that homeschooling in Maine is relatively straightforward. “Maine’s laws are pretty liberal, I will just say. It is pretty easy to homeschool in the state of Maine,” he said. He said families must submit a plan to the district and state, certify at least 175 days of instruction annually, and provide an annual assessment of academic progress. “There is no homeschool police,” Elkington remarked, adding that while families submit portfolios or test results, the district does not formally review the materials.

Under Maine law, parents or guardians must file a written notice of intent to homeschool with both the local superintendent and the Maine Department of Education within 10 calendar days of beginning home instruction. This notice must include:

1. The parent or guardian’s name, signature, and address.

2. The student’s name and age.

3. The start date of the home instruction program.

4. A statement certifying that the program will provide at least 175 days of annual instruction covering subjects such as English, math, science, social studies, health, physical education, fine arts, library skills, and Maine studies [for grades 6-12], as well as proficiency in computer use [grades 7-12].

5. A statement of assurance that the student’s academic progress will be assessed annually, with results submitted to both the district and state.

Subsequent years require a letter of intent to continue homeschooling and submission of annual assessment results. Assessments may include standardized tests, progress reviews by certified Maine teachers, or portfolios reviewed by local homeschooling groups or advisory boards.

Elkington also addressed a key misconception about homeschooling: that it is primarily driven by attendance issues in public schools. “There was a belief that a large number of students with attendance problems decided to homeschool. But what the info shows us is that only a small number of those reported had significant attendance issues,” he said. He pointed out that 60% of homeschool students in the district have never attended RSU 9 schools.

Elkington said one major driver of homeschooling growth is Maine’s vaccine mandate for school children, which eliminated religious and philosophical exemptions in 2021. “When the vax rules changed, our homeschool numbers went up. We had a lot more when that change happened; our numbers doubled,” Elkington said. Homeschoolers who wish to participate in public school programs like art or music must meet vaccine requirements, which further impacts families’ decisions.

While the district loses significant state funding due to homeschooling–amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars annually–Elkington acknowledged the commitment required from families. “If you are committed, it can be a great opportunity for your child, if you can afford to have a parent stay home and they have a strong program,” he said. However, he added, “I just don’t think it is good for the majority.”

Homeschooling

According to local families and the Homeschool Legal Defense Association, homeschooling families often approach their decision as a values-driven choice, prioritizing educational personalization, flexibility and alignment with their philosophies. For these families, public schooling is seen not as the default but as one option that may not meet every child’s or family’s needs.

A factor for some families is medical autonomy. Maine’s vaccine mandate for school attendance has left parents opposed to mandatory vaccinations with few options. Homeschooling allows these families to prioritize their health-related values while maintaining control over personal medical decisions.

Homeschooling also requires a considerable financial investment. Parents must cover the full cost of education, including curricula, supplies and extracurricular activities, without receiving financial assistance from the state.

The RSU 9 meeting revealed the complex dynamics surrounding homeschooling, from the district’s loss of funding to the deeply personal motivations of families.

