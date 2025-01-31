AUGUSTA — The Legislative hearing schedule for the week of February 3 is as follows:
Monday, Feb. 3
Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1635
LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget. 1 p.m. With the Joint Standing Committee on Taxation regarding Revenue Sharing, Homestead Exemption Reimbursement, Cannabis Excise Tax.
Criminal Justice & Public Safety, Room 436, State House, 9:30 a.m. Tel: 287-1122
LD 28 – Resolve, to Rename the Twin Rivers Fire Academy in Fairfield the Duane Bickford Fire Academy
LD 121 – An Act to Include Brush and Yard Debris in the Definition of “Litter”
LD 224 – An Act to Expand the Definition of “Terrorism” in the Laws Governing the Maine Emergency
Management Agency
Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Room 206, Cross Building, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1338
LD 27 – An Act to Amend and Simplify Certain Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Licensing and Permitting Laws
Veterans & Legal Affairs, Room 437, State House Tel: 287-1310
LD 9 – An Act Regarding Campaign Finance Disclosure
LD 118 – An Act to Allow Candidates for Sheriff and District Attorney to Participate in the Maine Clean Election Act
LD 158 – An Act to Direct the Secretary of State to Establish a Date Each Year for Voting by Absentee Ballot
LD 175 – RESOLUTION, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine to Ensure That Only Citizens of the United States May Participate in Elections
LD 199 – An Act to Change the Limits on Candidates’ Communications with Voters at the Polls
LD 234 – An Act to Eliminate Ranked-Choice Voting
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1635
LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget with the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice & Public Safety, regarding county jail funding operations, including funding for medication assisted treatment mandate, concealed handgun permit fee increases.
Health Coverage, Insurance & Financial Services, Room 220, Cross Building, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1314
LD 238 – An Act to Protect Emergency Medical Services Persons’ Right to Work in Multiple Health Care Settings
Taxation, Room 127, State House, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1552
LD 15 – An Act to Eliminate the Excise Tax on Camper Trailers
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 1 p.m.Tel: 287-1635
LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget with the Joint Standing Committee on Housing & Economic Development regarding Maine Office of Community Affairs
Health Coverage, Insurance & Financial Services, Room 220, Cross Building, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1314
LD 178 – An Act Regarding Coverage for Step Therapy for Advanced Metastatic Cancer
Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Room 206, Cross Building, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1338
LD 19 – An Act to Change the Definition of “Oversized ATV” in the Laws Governing the Registration of All-terrain Vehicles
LD 101 – An Act Regarding Public Records and Fees for Requesting Public Records from the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
Judiciary, Room 438, State House, 9:30 a.m. Tel: 287-1327
LD 10 – An Act to Add Political Affiliation as a Protected Class to the Maine Human Rights Act
LD 12 – An Act to Amend the Freedom of Access Act to Apply to Legislative Caucuses
LD 152 – An Act to Amend the Freedom of Access Act to Require a Specific Time Frame for Agencies to Comply with Requests for Public Records
1 p.m.
LD 83 – An Act Concerning the Filing of Marriage Licenses and the Recording of Intentions as Part of the Electronic Vital Records System
Labor, Room 202, Cross Building, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1331
LD 54 – An Act to Require Employers to Disclose Pay Ranges and Maintain Records of Employees’ Pay Histories
LD 60 – An Act to Allow Employees to Request Flexible Work Schedules
LD 61 – An Act to Regulate Employer Surveillance to Protect Workers
Taxation, Room 127, State House, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1552
LD 185 – An Act to Expand Opportunities to Invest Municipal Tax Increment Financing Revenues
LD 237 – An Act to Increase the Percentage of Funds Provided to Municipalities Through State-Municipal Revenue Sharing
Thursday, Feb. 6
Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1635
LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget with the Joint Standing Committee on Environment & Natural Resources.
1 p.m.
With the Joint Standing Committee on Labor regarding Workers’ Compensation Board Administrative Fund.
Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, Room 214, Cross Building, 9 a.m. Tel: 287-1312
LD 133 – An Act to Amend the Laws Regarding Nuisance Dogs
LD 183 – An Act to Cap Publicly Owned Land Area at No More than 50 Percent of Any County
Energy, Utilities & Technology, Room 211, Cross Building, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-4143
LD 114 – An Act to Amend the Charter of the Lewiston-Auburn Water Pollution Control Authority
LD 241 – An Act to Authorize the Public Utilities Commission to Approve Rate Adjustments for Low-income Water Utility Ratepayers
Friday, Februray 7
Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1635
LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget with the Joint Standing Committee on Education & Cultural Affairs.
1 p.m.
With the Joint Standing Committee on Education & Cultural Affairs regarding 55% of K-12 Education.
Note: You should check your newspapers for Legal Notices as there may be changes in the hearing schedule. Weekly schedules for hearings and work sessions can be found on the Legislature’s website at: http://legislature.maine.gov/calendar/#Weekly/.
