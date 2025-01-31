AUGUSTA — The Legislative hearing schedule for the week of February 3 is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 3

Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1635

LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget. 1 p.m. With the Joint Standing Committee on Taxation regarding Revenue Sharing, Homestead Exemption Reimbursement, Cannabis Excise Tax.

Criminal Justice & Public Safety, Room 436, State House, 9:30 a.m. Tel: 287-1122

LD 28 – Resolve, to Rename the Twin Rivers Fire Academy in Fairfield the Duane Bickford Fire Academy

LD 121 – An Act to Include Brush and Yard Debris in the Definition of “Litter”

LD 224 – An Act to Expand the Definition of “Terrorism” in the Laws Governing the Maine Emergency

Management Agency

Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Room 206, Cross Building, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1338

LD 27 – An Act to Amend and Simplify Certain Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Licensing and Permitting Laws

Veterans & Legal Affairs, Room 437, State House Tel: 287-1310

LD 9 – An Act Regarding Campaign Finance Disclosure

LD 118 – An Act to Allow Candidates for Sheriff and District Attorney to Participate in the Maine Clean Election Act

LD 158 – An Act to Direct the Secretary of State to Establish a Date Each Year for Voting by Absentee Ballot

LD 175 – RESOLUTION, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine to Ensure That Only Citizens of the United States May Participate in Elections

LD 199 – An Act to Change the Limits on Candidates’ Communications with Voters at the Polls

LD 234 – An Act to Eliminate Ranked-Choice Voting

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1635

LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget with the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice & Public Safety, regarding county jail funding operations, including funding for medication assisted treatment mandate, concealed handgun permit fee increases.

Health Coverage, Insurance & Financial Services, Room 220, Cross Building, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1314

LD 238 – An Act to Protect Emergency Medical Services Persons’ Right to Work in Multiple Health Care Settings

Taxation, Room 127, State House, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1552

LD 15 – An Act to Eliminate the Excise Tax on Camper Trailers

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 1 p.m.Tel: 287-1635

LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget with the Joint Standing Committee on Housing & Economic Development regarding Maine Office of Community Affairs

Health Coverage, Insurance & Financial Services, Room 220, Cross Building, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1314

LD 178 – An Act Regarding Coverage for Step Therapy for Advanced Metastatic Cancer

Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Room 206, Cross Building, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1338

LD 19 – An Act to Change the Definition of “Oversized ATV” in the Laws Governing the Registration of All-terrain Vehicles

LD 101 – An Act Regarding Public Records and Fees for Requesting Public Records from the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Judiciary, Room 438, State House, 9:30 a.m. Tel: 287-1327

LD 10 – An Act to Add Political Affiliation as a Protected Class to the Maine Human Rights Act

LD 12 – An Act to Amend the Freedom of Access Act to Apply to Legislative Caucuses

LD 152 – An Act to Amend the Freedom of Access Act to Require a Specific Time Frame for Agencies to Comply with Requests for Public Records

1 p.m.

LD 83 – An Act Concerning the Filing of Marriage Licenses and the Recording of Intentions as Part of the Electronic Vital Records System

Labor, Room 202, Cross Building, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1331

LD 54 – An Act to Require Employers to Disclose Pay Ranges and Maintain Records of Employees’ Pay Histories

LD 60 – An Act to Allow Employees to Request Flexible Work Schedules

LD 61 – An Act to Regulate Employer Surveillance to Protect Workers

Taxation, Room 127, State House, 1 p.m. Tel: 287-1552

LD 185 – An Act to Expand Opportunities to Invest Municipal Tax Increment Financing Revenues

LD 237 – An Act to Increase the Percentage of Funds Provided to Municipalities Through State-Municipal Revenue Sharing

Thursday, Feb. 6

Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1635

LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget with the Joint Standing Committee on Environment & Natural Resources.

1 p.m.

With the Joint Standing Committee on Labor regarding Workers’ Compensation Board Administrative Fund.

Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, Room 214, Cross Building, 9 a.m. Tel: 287-1312

LD 133 – An Act to Amend the Laws Regarding Nuisance Dogs

LD 183 – An Act to Cap Publicly Owned Land Area at No More than 50 Percent of Any County

Energy, Utilities & Technology, Room 211, Cross Building, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-4143

LD 114 – An Act to Amend the Charter of the Lewiston-Auburn Water Pollution Control Authority

LD 241 – An Act to Authorize the Public Utilities Commission to Approve Rate Adjustments for Low-income Water Utility Ratepayers

Friday, Februray 7

Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Room 228, State House, 10 a.m. Tel: 287-1635

LD 210 – Governor’s biennial budget with the Joint Standing Committee on Education & Cultural Affairs.

1 p.m.

With the Joint Standing Committee on Education & Cultural Affairs regarding 55% of K-12 Education.

Note: You should check your newspapers for Legal Notices as there may be changes in the hearing schedule. Weekly schedules for hearings and work sessions can be found on the Legislature’s website at: http://legislature.maine.gov/calendar/#Weekly/.

