DIXFIELD — A farmhouse more than 100 years old at 351 Severy Hill Road was destroyed by fire on Sunday. A dog perished in the blaze, East Dixfield Fire Chief Randy Hall said.

The house and shed were leveled, he said. The cause will remain undetermined because of the damage.

The house and attached shed were fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived. Firefighters launched an exterior attack.

The owner, John Menthe, was not home at the time.

Hall said about 45 firefighters from nine departments responded to the report of a structure fire at 10:47 a.m.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby mobile home, Hall said. It was not damaged.

Water was hauled about 3 miles from a hydrant in front of the Wood Pellet Warehouse on East Dixfield Road, also known as state Route 17.

Fire departments assisting East Dixfield were Rumford, Mexico, Dixfield, Wilton, Peru, Jay, Farmington and Livermore Falls.

Med-Care EMS ambulance personnel also responded. The American Red Cross was called to assist Menthe.

No one was injured. Firefighters left the scene at about 4 p.m.

“It was cold,” Hall said.

