TIM POND TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured Saturday morning, including a 17-year-old Massachusetts boy, when snowmobiles crashed into his stopped machine in Franklin County, according to a statement from Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

A group of eight snowmobilers were traveling east on the Tim Pond Snowmobile Trail toward Eustis when five of them crashed into each other as the group was stopping, according to the initial investigation, Latti wrote. The teenager was driving a Yamaha SXV Viper when he stopped and was struck from behind by another snowmobile and suffered several fractures in his back, he wrote.

The teen was taken by a snowmobile rescue sled over 12 miles to a MaineHealth EMS ambulance, and then to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington.

Two adults were injured in the pileup but were not taken to a hospital, Latti wrote.

A quick response team from Eustis arrived first to take care of the patients before the remaining crew arrived, Sprague Wise, chief of the Eustis Fire Rescue, said. Firefighters from Eustis and Rangeley fire rescue departments brought in rescue sleds with their snowmobiles. Two paramedics from MaineHealth ambulance service and firefighters also responded.

Tim Pond Road in Tim Pond Township, north of Eustis, is a seasonal road with houses on it and used as a logging road. It is also a snowmobile trail, Wise said.

“Maine wardens were very helpful” at the scene, Wise said. They also blocked the road to stop other snowmobilers from going in during the rescue, he said.

Wardens drove the two injured adults in a utility all-terrain vehicle to an ambulance to be checked, Wise said.

Wise pulled a rescue toboggin with his snowmobile and the teen was put in it and taken to the ambulance.

The boy is recovering at a hospital, Latti said. He received the information from a warden who spoke to the teen’s father.

The incident remains under investigation.

