WILTON — Wilton and North Jay water customers remain on a boil-water order from both town services after a lapse in disinfectant on Friday night at the Wilton Water Treatment Plant.

Superintendent Ben Wright of the North Jay Water District said the order is due to a temporary loss of chlorination in the Wilton system.

The Wilton Water Department provides water to the North Jay Water District, which is why customers of both systems are being asked to boil water for one minute before drinking, making ice cubes, brushing teeth, washing vegetables or in any other activity involving consumption of water.

The boil order is issued for the entire town of Wilton, including East Wilton and the village of Dryden, and North Jay water customers.

Wright and Wilton Water Department Superintendent Dalton Plante are taking water samples from various places in the systems Monday. Samples will be tested to determine if the order can be lifted Tuesday.

“At this time, we are still on boil orders,” Plante wrote in an update Monday. “We are optimistic we will receive test results Tuesday afternoon but may have to wait until Wednesday morning for results from the Maine Health and Environmental Testing Labs. Once results are back in, so long as the results are passing, we should be able to at that time lift the boil orders.”

Wright said he took samples to Auburn to be tested Monday. He said it won’t matter if his samples come back early because he needs to have Wilton’s water system’s samples to pass.

Plante said the Water District will notify users in person as well as updating its website and posting on Facebook when the order is lifted.

