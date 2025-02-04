WILTON — “A bittersweet end to 10 amazing years,” was how Deb Roberts of Livermore described her feelings as the 10th Annual Hollandstrong Ice Fishing Derby neared its end.

The Hollandstrong Community Foundation along with the ice fishing derby was created by Roberts, the mother of Michael Holland, a 2008 Jay High School graduate and a 2012 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy. He was one of 33 crew members aboard the SS El Faro when it sank near Crooked Island, Bahamas, on Oct. 1, 2015, during Hurricane Joaquin.

“We had an amazing turnout today,” Roberts noted. “It was pretty close to the first year.”

She said about 700 people had registered the last time she had checked. Registration was $5 per person, remained open until 2 p.m., she stated. “We kept it pretty affordable, inexpensive family fun,” she indicated.

Thanks to the generosity and support of individuals and area businesses 107 raffle prizes were awarded shortly after 1 p.m., Roberts noted. Mountainside Power Sports donated an ice shack, the prize winner will be announced later this month, she said.

“We will have memories to last a lifetime,” Roberts stated. “To make sure no one ever forgets my Michael.”

Winners were announced later Saturday:

Adult

• 1st Jay Nichols, 22.5 inch togue

• 2nd Drew Levitt, 18 inch salmon

• 3rd Patrick Adams, 14.75 inch brook trout

Youth

• 1st Garrett Chase, 20 inch togue

• 2nd [tie] Elyse Mastine and Avery Marshall each with 16.75 inch salmon

• 3rd Emma Langley 22 inch pickerel

• Honorable Mention [shortest legal fish] 4.75 inch perch

