CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board met Jan. 23 with County Commissioner Jeff Gilbert as a special guest. Gilbert addressed the board, providing updates on county matters and discussing economic development, budget considerations and municipal challenges.

Board Chair Eric Hilton welcomed Gilbert, saying, “Welcome to Chesterville.”

Gilbert, one of the county’s five commissioners, shared his background and focus on economic development. After leaving his job at Pixelle Androscoggin paper mill which closed in 2023, he had planned to take six weeks off, but his son, who owns Berry Fruit Farm, needed his help, pulling him back into work.

He said around that time, he learned about the commissioner role and saw it as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact. “I’m more of an economic development person,” he said, adding that energy is another key area of interest because of its influence on costs, jobs and the overall economy. He hopes to be a strong advocate in those areas.

He detailed his involvement in county committees, stating, “I am on the Central Western Maine Economic Committee. I help oversee but I don’t vote.” He also noted that the budget process would be a learning experience for him. “My goal is to come once a month,” he said. “The budget will be a new experience for me.”

Hilton expressed concerns about potential county budget increases and their impact on local taxes. “We are trying to keep our taxes down,” Hilton said. “Any big changes you guys make, keep in mind how that will affect Chesterville.”

The discussion shifted to the role of county commissioners and their influence. Gilbert explained that the commissioners meet via Zoom monthly and have quarterly in-person meetings. He highlighted the changing economic landscape, reminiscing, “When I was a kid, there were two paper mills, five shoe shops [I’m showing my age a little there]. When I was 18 years old, we had health insurance at the shoe shop. Now, good luck.”

Hilton raised concerns about the Office of New Americans [ONA], a state initiative designed to bring immigrants into Maine to support the workforce and cultural diversity. “They come to the municipality and claim residence, and the municipality is required to pay for their needs,” Hilton said.

Gilbert said he was not familiar with ONA but acknowledged the strain on local resources. “It is such a strain on our systems; schools, housing,” he said. “I wish they had that much emphasis on families to have our younger people stay here. I wish we could direct that. If they are here legally with visas, there are some good people, and there are some people that see the whole package.”

The conversation also touched on illegal activities in the region. Hilton mentioned reports of illegal Chinese guerrilla operations in Maine, including two in Chesterville. Hilton said law enforcement was aware of the issue but had limited options for action.

Gilbert concluded his remarks by reaffirming his commitment to working with local officials. “I want to give a face to the name and share that there are a lot of moving parts,” he said. “I can be an advocate for you.”

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

