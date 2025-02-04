Vermont State



RANDOLPH CENTER, VT — Vermont State University is proud to recognize Colby Bucknam of Turner, for earning Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2024 semester. Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

URI

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that several area students have been named to its Fall 2024 Dean’s List. Among them are: Gabrielle Blanco of Winthrop; Sophia Blanco of Winthrop; Kaila Godbey of Jay; and Ella Schmidt of Readfield

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

UMA

AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Provost Joseph Szakas announces the Fall 2024 Full-Time Dean’s List. To qualify for the Full-Time Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework (exclusive of pass/fail courses), and maintain a semester grade point average in these courses of 3.25 to 3.79, with no grade below C- in any of these courses. Carlee Decker, Livermore Falls; Hailey Holbrook, Turner; Asa Leavitt, Livermore; Maddison Muszynski, Livermore Falls; Sarah Stevens, Leeds; Alana Braley, Winthrop, Bella Dunn, Winthrop, Natasha Heath, Winthrop, Ben Ouellette, Winthrop, Madison Paradis, Winthrop; Zoe Gottlieb, Mount Vernon; Katherine Blauvelt, Jay; Brooke Dugan, Jay; Nichole Goding, Jay.

Springfield



SPRINGFIELD, MA (01/30/2025)– Springfield College has named Braxton Rowe from Turner, ME to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2024 fall semester. Rowe has a primary major of Sport Management. The criteria for selection to the Dean’s List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term. Student must not have been barred from Dean’s List due to disciplinary action.

.



