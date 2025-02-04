LIVERMORE FALLS — Young readers and Dog Man fans gathered at Treat Memorial Library Jan. 30 for a lively celebration inspired by Dav Pilkey’s book series Dog Man. The event featured a book display, crafts, a scavenger hunt and goodie bags for attendees.

Dog Man is a bestselling graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey, creator of Captain Underpants, following the adventures of a half-dog, half-policeman hero as he battles crime with humor and heart. The series blends action, comedy and moral lessons in a comic book format. Fans of Dog Man can soon see their favorite character on the big screen, as a new animated movie adaptation is set to premiere in 2025.

“Our Dog Man party was ‘Supa’ fun,” said Alana Knapp, the library’s assistant director. “While folks trickled in, our partygoers munched on Hi-Chews and created their own mini hero comic creations.”

Participants also explored the “Name Change-O-Chart 2000” to discover their superhero names, some of which prompted laughs and surprised reactions. “I might be biased because I am now Stinky Pottybiscuits,” Knapp joked.

A round of “Supa Epic Trivia” challenged attendees to test their knowledge of the Dog Man series, with some searching the book display for answers. A scavenger hunt had readers collecting 12 character cards hidden among the juvenile book shelves. Winners even helped others by re-hiding cards for those still searching.

The event concluded with a drawing for a copy of Big Jim Begins, the latest addition to the Dog Man series. Each attendee left with a “Doggy Bag” containing pencils, a bookmark, a character eraser, and take-home coloring and activity sheets.

On Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. there will be a Valentine Cookies and Cards event, offering allergy friendly treats. For more information on upcoming events, visit Treat Memorial Library’s website or Facebook.

