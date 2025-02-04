RUMFORD — While fighting fires is what firefighters are known for, an equally valuable skill local firefighters have during the winter is ice rescue.

During each of the eight years Chris Reed has served as Rumford’s fire chief, he has used his certified ice rescue training to instruct ice rescue to local firefighters.

On Jan. 25-26, 18 firefighters from Rumford, Peru and Andover spent classroom time at the fire station, then traveling to a pond at 74 Isthmus Road with two holes cut into thick ice, before dressing in their PPE and taking turns entering freezing waters training in a rescue scenario.

Regarding when the risk of an ice rescue is greatest, Reed said, “What time (of year) are most of our problems? Early on, because the ice is being developed and it’s going from the shoreline out. In the spring, it goes from the middle back. So the ice fisherman want to get on it right away. So that’s when we see the problems — early spring and late fall.”

Rescuers use ice water rescue suits that keep them relatively warm and keep the water out.

And for those who fall through the ice and find themselves stuck in freezing waters, the best way to help them rescue you is by staying connected to the ice shelf and communicating with rescuers.

Advertisement

Reed said they need to be operation ready to do ice rescue, and “it increases our success by training and decreases the department’s liability.”

Command is responsible for setting up the hazard zone. Reed cautioned that “anytime there is water on the ice, there is danger.

He said poor judgment causes accidents.

“Have all your PPE on. Much like a structure fire, your PPE is your last line of defense, and are they properly trained to use it? It’s very important that you have all your PPE on, correctly,” Reed said.

They talked about the personal floatation device they wear is rated for the user. “It means ‘you.’ Now, if he has PFP on and he’s trying to rescue me, is it rated for that? No.”

“Today, we know what ‘right’ looks like. If I don’t have that, what happens? If I take a shortcut here…people get hurt. In this business, it’s very easy to get hurt, critically,” said Reed.

Advertisement

Then there are cases where there’s a dog in trouble in the ice. The chief asked the participants, “How many people really love their dog? Everybody does. If you don’t go get that dog, who’s going to go get that dog? The owner. So we’ve got to manage that.

If a firefighter goes to rescue a dog, they like will be using a loop pole so they don’t get bit.

Reed told firefighters that today is an example. “If you have improper thermal protection, you’re going to get cold today.”

Among their gear they take with them in a rescue is a whistle.

“A whistle sounds much further than yelling. If you’re a hundred yards out, you’re not going to be able to talk to me, and I’m not taking a radio. We have developed some whistle signals — (an example) five blasts, I need help. One blast, I’m okay. Two blasts, I’m going out futher. Three blasts, bring me in,” said Reed.

Copy the Story Link