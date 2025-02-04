Members of the Minions make a final check Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1, before competing in the Maine State Championship FIRST LEGO League Challenge held at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. Team members from left are Evin Patoy, Maddox Ryder, Aden Landry, Avery Cook and Mason Knowles. The team placed seventh in robot performance. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Members of Angry Birds take a last check Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1, before their first robot match at the Maine State Championship FIRST LEGO League Challenge held at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. Team members from left are Austin Churchill, Austin Cook, Logan Gordon, Jailinn Fortin and Byron Hopkins. The team placed 24th out of 34 registered teams in robot performance. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser