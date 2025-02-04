LIVERMORE FALLS — Meservier & Associates, the real estate firm with an office at 42 Main St. hired to sell several town-owned properties has an agent with local ties.

“I appreciate the opportunity,” Ken Jacques said at the Jan. 21 selectmen meeting where how to dispose of several town-owned properties was decided. “It is in the best interest of the town to try to start selling some of these properties.”

Livermore Falls is not in the real estate business, has been stuck in a hole for a long time with properties owned due to unpaid taxes or fees, Jacques noted. “I think it’s a good opportunity for the town to get out there further than we are,” he stated. “We are getting more and more investors from outside of the area because [Livermore Falls] is more affordable than other towns.”

Obtaining his license in the late 1980s, Jacques has been involved in real estate his entire adult life. “I have owned multiple properties in Livermore Falls,” he noted. “Sue Meservier started Meservier & Associates several years back. Her daughter and son now own the company. They have a wealth of knowledge in the field.”

The company has over 45 agents and four locations, “We have four licensed agents out of our office here in Livermore Falls and a great back up,” Jacques said. “I have a full-time administrative assistant who has a background in accounting and paralegal. We have worked with multiple title companies.”

Jacques thought the company could do a good job marketing the town-owned properties. It has worked with a title company that handles almost every type of property sale, he said. “We have no problem working with the town’s attorney,” he noted.

Selling properties isn’t always easy, is more than sticking a sign in the ground then showing up for closing, Jacques stressed. He will be working directly with the town’s attorney, will keep Town Manager Carrie Castonguay updated.

Once a contract is in place, there are some confidentiality guidelines that must be followed, Jacques said. Deed restrictions such as those requested for the sale of the former Methodist Church and parsonage can be documented and placed on the purchase, he explained.

“As soon as it hits the Multiple Listing Service, very rapidly it goes out to all the other real estate websites in the country and really around the world,” Jacques noted

He told Selectman Jim Long the 6% commission/buyer’s fee cited is all inclusive, covers marketing, work with the town’s attorney. Jacques was not sure if the town is exempt from Maine state transfer tax which is very small. “The town is responsible for deed preparation which the town’s attorney would do,” he noted.

“So what happens if [the properties] don’t sell in say six months or 12 months,” Long asked.

“You can continue to keep the properties listed, you can pull the listing,” Jacques responded. “If in three months you are not happy with it, you can decide to go the bid process,” he stated. “Say Kenny, we have decided to go a different road. We will terminate the contract and carry on as we did before.”

Jacques confirmed for Chair William Kenniston the 6% buyer’s fee is contingent on a property selling. “There is no cost to the town unless it sells,” he stated.

