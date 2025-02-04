RUMFORD This Sunday, the Kansas Chiefs will seek a record third straight Super Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of teams from two years ago.

If you’re looking for a grand way to watch the game, head to the Rumford Falls Eagles #1248, 129 Rumford Ave. for a Super Bowl party that gets underway at 1 p.m. on game day.

Guests are encouraged to bring a potluck dish (finger foods, casseroles, chips, veggie platters, deserts, etc.) to share or if eating, make a small $5 donation. There’s going to be a hot wing eating contest, a game or two of football bingo (with 50 cards available at $2 each, making a pot of $100 to the winner if all cards are taken) and games of trivia.

The party will be going on all day so whether you’re here for the pre-game or in time for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff, come on down and check it out.

This would be a great time for anyone interested in finding what the Eagles are all about, get questions answered and come join us for the festivities. As always, they have the best drink prices in town and free popcorn. If you can bring a dish it would help to post to give folks an idea of what to bring.

Birds of a feather… Do you think people of the Rumford Eagles will be inclined to pull for the Eagles from Philly?

Copy the Story Link