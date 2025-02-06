FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will host its 42nd annual Children’s Festival Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Blue Campus, offering free family activities, entertainment and a low-cost food court.

“The festival is our 42nd annual, which is hard to believe,” said Rileigh Blanchet, Social Services Director at the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, in a phone interview Feb. 4.

Families should enter through Door 5, located near the large parking lot, where they will be greeted at the welcome table before filtering into the gym and activity rooms.

The hands-on activity room is expected to be one of the busiest spaces again this year, featuring over 40 local organizations providing interactive experiences. “They do activities like science activities for kiddos,” Blanchet said. “One organization brings a touch table with a bunch of different textured items to touch.”

Maine Families, a program under the Children’s Task Force, will host the Infant and Toddler Play Space, where young children can roll around on mats and play with toys, assisted by early childhood students.

Entertainment will take place in The Forum, with a magic show by magician Scot Grassette at 10:30 a.m. and a K9 demonstration with Deputy Austin Couture of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at noon. Grassette’s show, If You Could Do Magic, has been a favorite at past festivals. “It’s always great to perform for kids because they have that natural sense of wonder,” Grassette said. “I like to remind them that magic is about creativity, curiosity and fun.” The K9 unit demonstration has also been well received in previous years. “We have had them in the past and everybody loved having them. We are excited to have them back,” Blanchet said.

Advertisement

Other festival highlights include a balloon artist named Rick, who is returning this year and Maine Tiny Dental, which will have a giant walking tooth mascot promoting dental health. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department will also have a table featuring their Wanderers Program, where families can sign up in case their child ever goes missing. Franklin Savings Bank will be hosting a sensory bin activity, and other local organizations will offer face painting and cup stacking.

The festival’s low-cost food court will serve pizza, chips and Goldfish crackers, with all items priced at just $1. “That is pretty unheard of these days,” Blanchet said. “The pizza slices are usually provided through Farmington House of Pizza in partnership with the Farmington Rotary. The Rotarians all run our pizza station at the festival and have done that for as long as I know and they are amazing partners.”

Around 1,050 people attended last year, and organizers anticipate a similar turnout. “This year, we are taking additional safety measures to track people in different spaces to ensure we remain up to code,” Blanchet noted.

In addition to festival activities, tickets will be on sale for the upcoming Father-Daughter and Mother-Son dances. The Father-Daughter Dance will take place March 15 at two locations: Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong and Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay, both running from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The Mother-Son Dance will be held April 5 at W. G. Mallett School in Farmington, also from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. “One ticket covers a parent and all their children,” Blanchet said. “We encourage people to bring newborns and kids of all ages. We have folks that bring cousins, friends; that is fine, too.” Attendance varies, with the Strong dance drawing 200-250 attendees, while Jay fills the gym with 400-500 people.

.

Copy the Story Link