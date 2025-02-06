FARMINGTON — At the Farmington Farmers Union annual meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 4, a 16.75% trade allowance was approved for shareholders in 2024. The meeting was held at Trinity United Methodist Church on the Farmington Falls Road.

There will be no dividends on shares and no trade allowance for shares with total sales of less than $100, it was also voted.

“[The year] 2024 was another good year for Farmington Farmers Union,” Lance Bean, a certified public accountant with Hoisington & Bean PA in Norway, said. “Sales increased 2.6%, 71% of all sales were by members. $2.8 million out of the $3.95 million in sales were by members.”

Bean said costs of sales stayed flat with expenses increasing about 13%. “Most of the increase is from labor and labor associated costs,” he noted. There is no long term debt, debt decreased about 5% this year, he stated.

For 2024 there is $452,990 available to pay back to shareholders, Bean noted.

Shareholder Clayton King asked about the $78,806 under accounts payable, an increase of almost $69,000.

It was due to timing of bills, includes about $50,000 in inventory that came in at the end of the year, Bean replied. The ratio of assets to liabilities is very strong, liquid with about $1.4 million in assets and $500,000 in liabilities, he noted. “There is very little debt compared to assets,” he added.

The trade allowance approved last year was 19%,The Franklin Journal reported. Previously, Farmington Farmers Union reported 16% for 2020 and 2021 and 17.5% in 2022, it was noted. In years prior, it averaged between 8% and 12% with some years even lower, it was reported.

In other business, Jeffrey Wright was reelected as clerk of the board of directors. Erik Johnson was elected to the board of directors to fill the seat that had been held by his father-in-law, L. Herbert York who died July 9, 2024.

“Our manager, Logan Nutting knows just about everybody who comes in the door,” Craig Jordan, board chair said after the meeting. “He speaks to them on a first name basis. He does a wonderful job greeting people, making sure people get what they need.”

Jordan said Nutting has put together a good staff, they are doing a great job. “Logan doesn’t search out praise,” he noted. “He just goes about his job. He cares about everybody.”

On Wednesday morning, The Franklin Journal was told shareholders come from beyond Franklin County, there are some in Massachusetts who purchase items in the summer.

