WILTON — The 11th Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wilson Lake in Wilton.

“For the past nine, ten years, our family has been doing a raffle at the boat launch in conjunction with Wilton Fish and Game Association,” organizer Deborah Rowe told The Franklin Journal Tuesday morning, Feb. 4. “We will be there again this year with many, many, many items. All our proceeds go to the memorial fund which is in turn awarded to graduating seniors for the Foster CTE Center at Mt. Blue High School.”

The Wilton Fish & Game Association held the first annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby in 2015, according to the Sun Journal. The derby, which previously had been held on a Sunday was renamed in memory of Rowe of South Paris, a lifetime member of the organization, who died in a logging accident in 2014, it was reported. His parents, Jeffrey and Deborah Rowe of Wilton, have been active in the organization since the 1980s and have served as officers of the group, it also noted.

Tickets for the derby are one for $5 or three for $10. People can purchase as many as they want at those prices, Deborah Rowe noted.

The derby always coincides with the free fishing weekend, she said.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife blog, “During Free Fishing Weekend, February 15-16, 2025, any person [except those whose license has been suspended or revoked] may fish without a license. All other laws and regulations apply on these days.”

The first 50 children aged 15 and under who come to the registration shack with a ticket will get a free grab bag, Rowe indicated.

“We love to have the kids out there, so come out, grab a pole and fish,” she added.

For more information visit the Wilton Fish & Game Association Facebook page.

