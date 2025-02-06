FARMINGTON — At the Jan. 28 selectmen meeting, approval was given to use $16,250 in carry over funds to purchase 13 sets of body armor for the Police Department.

“Given the evolving nature of the threats our officers face, it is essential that we equip them with the best protection available to ensure their safety while on duty,” Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in his funding request. “Events such as the Lewiston shootings and more recent high risk calls in our community have highlighted the need for enhanced protection.”

Charles indicated there weren’t enough funds in safety equipment so he was proposing using the health insurance line.

“We have a pretty large health insurance line,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix noted.

Samples of armor being used now and the new type were available for selectmen to study. “This is what we have now,” Charles said. “Just over a six pound plate front and rear. This gives rifle caliber protection to the officers. What I would like to do is replace the steel armor with a three pound plate that gives the same protection.”

The new armor is more comfortable to wear, the new carrier makes it more breathable, Charles said. “We already put enough gear on the officers’ bodies,” he stated. “All armor does expire. Those are 10-year plates so it is an investment we would be making in the officers.”

Advertisement

Charles hoped the armor would never be needed but should it he wants officers able to operate at optimum capacity as long as they can and have that protection.

The warden service just outfitted every warden with the new type of armor, he noted. Charles said he will be able to capitalize on that and use state contract pricing to purchase the armor.

Selectman Richard Morton noted the new armor is thicker, asked if that would be an issue.

No, it’s a bit bulkier but the good thing is the soft armor being worn every day now isn’t needed, Charles answered.

Morton asked if the carry over would have been used for another project.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil said the funds would have been used this year.

“Normally you would not try to carry over funds from a personnel line for operating purpose,” LaCroix said. “This is a bill that we pay out to purchase a service so in my mind we can justify that. Plus, it is contributing to the health and safety of our officers.”

The current armor will be given to Farmington Fire and Rescue, Charles noted. A year or two ago firefighters did come under fire while responding to a fire caused by arson that was domestic violence initiated, he said.

“We do live in Farmington, we love it here,” he stated. “It is a great community. It is a safe community but we are a slice of the population and bad things happen.”

Copy the Story Link