FARMINGTON — Principal James Black of Mt. Blue Middle School provided updates on staffing, student engagement, and ongoing initiatives at the Regional School Unit 9 board meeting Jan. 28.

“Our gymnasium is back up and running, and we got to play some basketball games,” Black said. “We also have more student teachers in our building than we ever had from UMF; we have six student teachers, and we will have an opportunity to see them in practice. With some retirements coming up that has turned out quite nicely.”

Dorothy Dee Robinson, chair of the board, confirmed that two retirements have been officially announced, with a potential third and possibly a fourth. “We are transitioning. You lose veteran teachers, but we have solid folks coming in, and I feel confident we will be in a good place,” she said.

Katherine Duchesne, assistant principal at Mt. Blue Middle School, provided an update on the impact of the Building Assets, Reducing Risks [BARR] program. “This is the first year with sixth graders and behaviorally, they are doing better. We are working with kids, and I don’t know if it’s our interventionist or our second year of BARR, but there’s just a feeling,” she said.

Duchesne also announced that she and two other team members will be presenting at a national conference in Palm Springs. “It is really exciting,” she said. “I will be co-presenting with a BARR person. It is nice that it is during vacation, so we don’t miss school; no subs needed.”

Additionally, Mt. Blue Middle School will host important visitors Feb. 12 to observe the BARR program in action, including activities such as trust dodgeball and team-based exercises called I-times and U-times. “I-times are team-building activities focusing on communication skills, with three different volumes for middle and secondary levels,” Katie explained. “Next year, we will implement the program for eighth grade, marking their third year with BARR.”

Monique Poulin, assistant superintendent, described BARR as an asset-based program. “There are students who fall into different layers of support, but it is about relationships and connections. It has been at the high school for six years, and it is wonderful that all of our schools have it in place. We will have state support for coaching for one more year,” she said.

Black commended Duchesne for her leadership. “Katie has really run with BARR,” he said.

The principal also emphasized the importance of extracurricular activities. “Athletic clubs are more important than ever to get kids involved,” Black said. “We live in a digital world, and kids forget how to play with each other. There is a LEGO club at the middle school, and a lot is going on. Middle school is a tough time, so it is super important.”

Black also highlighted the school’s culinary program. “Kids are really enjoying that program, and since that space is near my office, I reap the benefits of that cooking,” he joked.

Regarding disciplinary measures, Black discussed efforts to reduce out-of-school suspensions. “Before, students would just be in my office, or a back room behind the secretary,” he said. “This year, we have an interventionist handling in-school suspensions. We have seen a drop in suspensions; kids are spending time in the room with him instead of playing video games at home. They don’t want to sit in the room all day, and maybe that changes their behavior. It has helped.”

However, Black noted that the school’s absentee rate has remained consistent. “They are about the same; not a big change this year that I have noticed.”

He also provided an update on the alternative learning program. “Our alternative learning program usually has 8 to 10 students; kids not in special services but at risk of dropping out or struggling, usually eighth graders,” he said. “It offers a smaller environment with a lot of activities outside, working in the garden, and delivering backpacks in the community. It’s not the typical four-core classes per day; there’s a little more flexibility, and we have had success. It rolls into the high school alternative school.”

As the meeting wrapped up, Black reflected on the rapid pace of the school year. “We are halfway through the school year – it goes fast. Time flies when you’re having fun.”

