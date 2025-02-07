FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to delay the appointment of county Administrator Amy Bernard, who was hired for the position April 5, 2022, but not formally appointed as state law requires.

The appointment was an oversight, county Administrative Assistant Jamie Sullivan wrote in an email this week.

Commissioners were supposed to correct that Tuesday at their meeting but Tom Saviello of Wilton asked that it be tabled. Vice Chairman Thomas Skolfield seconded the vote, saying he didn’t know what it was about.

The five-member commission voted to table the issue.

Before the vote, Saviello said he wants to check compliance of the past commissioners with Maine Title 30, Subsection 82 that covers a county administrator position.

Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton, Lance Harvell of Farmington and Clyde Barker of Strong were serving when Bernard was hired.

Saviello, Skolfield, Jeff Gilbert of Jay and Fenwick Fowler of Farmington were elected in November 2024 to the five-member commission. Chairman Bob Carlton of Freeman Township was reelected then also.

The previous commissioners appointed Bernard as manager of the unorganized territory, which commissioners oversee.

An executive session on a personnel matter was held at the end of Tuesday’s meeting and no action was taken afterward, Carlton said Thursday.

Bernard, who lives in Rumford, has overseen construction of the emergency operations center on County Way, which is expected to be completed in March. She also is involved in the process to replace two bridges in the unorganized territory, and has worked on increasing county employees wages to stay competitive in the job market and to retain county employees.

