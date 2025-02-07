WILTON — The Select Board voted unanimously Tuesday to give police a pay raise in a contract sidebar agreement, effective Feb. 3, Town Manager Maria Greeley said Friday.

The increase in wages is to keep the Police Department competitive with others in the area and retain officers they have, she said.

The Police Department has lost officers to higher paid positions in other towns. Several police departments in the area have increased wages outside of contracts.

Under the new agreement, the wage for a patrol officer is $28 an hour, up from to $23.88 an hour, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said Friday. After six months of service, the wage is $28.35 an hour, up from $24.40. After one year or Maine Criminal Justice Academy training, a patrolman will make $29 an hour, up from $28.11. After three years, a patrolman will make $33.70, up from $28.11.

Under the agreement, after three years, a sergeant will make $33.70, an increase from $30.86, Kyes said. And after five years, a sergeant will make $34.74, up from $31.48.

Additionally, on July 1, officers will receive a 4% increase as previously determined in the collective bargaining agreement, Greeley said.

The board vote followed an executive session. The town is waiting for a final signed agreement with Teamsters Local Union 340, Greeley said.

