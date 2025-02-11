JAY — The Select Board voted unanimously Monday to keep a four-day work week at the town office and for the Police Department secretary after a successful six-week trial period that began Jan. 6.

The office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, which increases the hours open to the public from 37 to 40.

As residents learn about the new hours, there are more people coming in to do business, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said. They have had people waiting at 7:30 a.m.

The employees are happy with the change, she said.

The board also approved accepting online payments for taxes and sewer at the Town Office. The online payments are for credit and debit cards, and electronic checks, LaFreniere said.

Credit and debit card transactions will have a 2.75% processing fee, with a minimum charge of $1.95 per transaction. Electronic checks will have a processing fee of 3.95%, she said.

The town’s online payment system for the taxes and sewer payments is expected to be online by the end of the month.

Copy the Story Link