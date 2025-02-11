RUMFORD — Voting on proposed changes to the town charter has been moved from June to November, Charter Commission Chairman Frank DiConzo announced recently.

Speaking to fellow selectmen at their meeting Feb. 6, DiConzo said there will be fewer issues to decide in November than at the annual town meeting in June.

He said the mission for the nine-member panel is to look at the entire charter, “get rid of the gray matter that’s in there, everything that’s questionable, and look at things that could be changed to help the town to do its business easier and more efficiently.”

Other commission members are Vice Chairman Greg Deane, Secretary Bev Soucy, Cory White, Travis Palmer, Jon Starr, Sammie Sax, Jeff Gilbert and Rachel Henderson.

Speaking at a meeting Jan. 16 when he was elected chairman, DiConzo said, “I’ve been working diligently since the November election looking at the charter and putting my thoughts together on what I envision we need to change — to make everybody who works for the town accountable and make sure that everyone gets along, and how each department affects the other.”

He said 71 of 430 Maine towns function under the charter system “to guide us on what we need to do.”

The charter was established in 1951 and includes amendments approved on June 12, 2018.

Voters approved establishing the commission in June 2024.

