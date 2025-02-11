REGION — Area Youth Sports [AYS] girls basketball program is underway with the first games completed on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the AYS building in Livermore Falls.

Girls from the towns of Fayette, Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls in pre-kindergarten to grade eight are eligible to play. Games are held every Saturday through March 15, according to the AYS Sports Facebook page.

Pre-kindergarten through grade one play in the Little Hoopsters Division where girls learn basketball skills and develop their understanding and knowledge of the game. This year 16 athletes show their ability and learn more about the sport from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

The Minor Division is for girls in grades two through four. There are 33 girls on four teams that play games at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Major Division is for girls in grades five through eight. There are 23 girls on three teams that play at 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. There are four eighth grade girls playing in their last season of AYS girls basketball: Jailinn Fortin, Riley Moseley, Hailey Thomas. and Kennedy Tindal.

According to the AYS January/February newsletter, the girls [like the boys did earlier this year] are participating in a ‘Penny Wars’ fundraiser. “Each team has their own jar for collecting money that will be put out during games,” it noted. “Each monetary amount donated converts to points … a nickel is worth five points, a quarter 25 points and a dollar is 100 points, etc.”

The team with the most points at the end of the season wins a pizza party, according to the newsletter. “Our winter fundraiser is used to keep the AYS gym open during the cold winter months, helps with building and grounds maintenance and most of all it helps keep registration costs down for our athletes and to purchase necessary equipment,” it notes. “This year we were able to purchase two height adjustable hoops to better serve our young athletes.”

The Savages team raised the most money for the boys program, bringing in $668.58, according to an AYS Sports Facebook post. In all, $1,906.76 was raised, it noted.

More information about the girls basketball program and programs coming up later this year is found on the AYS Sports Facebook page.

