CHESTERVILLE—The Select Board met Jan. 23 to review the town report, discuss road projects, and consider a potential subdivision moratorium. Board members also addressed rising heating assistance requests due to cold temperatures.

Treasurer Erin Norton informed the board she had reviewed the revised town report but noted uncertainty regarding capital road projects. Chair Eric Hilton stated that certain roads had been prioritized based on available funds.

“If we get Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] money, we will be able to do some of these roads,” Hilton said. Norton clarified that highway foreman Clayton Tibbetts is working with the board to identify paving priorities for 2025 based on town meeting appropriations and FEMA reimbursements.

The board announced that Code Enforcement Officer Jon Arnold recently obtained his plumbing inspector license.

“Jon will serve as the primary inspector, with Rob Overton as his assistant,” Chair Eric Hilton said. “We need to vote them in and swear them in at our next meeting.”

Overton, previously the town’s Deputy Plumbing Inspector, will now hold the official title, while Arnold takes on the dual role of Code Enforcement Officer and Plumbing Inspector. Essentially, the two have swapped positions. Town Clerk Melissa Taylor confirmed she would have the necessary paperwork ready for the meeting.

Advertisement

A discussion arose regarding the potential enactment of a subdivision moratorium. Hilton noted that a new subdivision might be planned in town and asked if the board could move forward with a moratorium immediately.

Hilton contacted the Maine Municipal Association [MMA] regarding the process. He said they can do the moratorium, and the Select Board can vote on it as long as it meets the required criteria.

Norton disagreed, clarifying that enacting a moratorium requires a town vote. “The email from MMA said it would have to be a town meeting, but we should speak with our lawyers,” she said. “It will prevent any recent applications that come in, allow the town to pause for 180 days, and be set aside until town vote.”

Board member Earl Martin said, “We already have an ordinance that meets the state minimum.”

Hilton concluded by tabling the discussion. “We will continue to look at this and do more research,” he said.

The board asked Norton if there had been an increase in request for heating assistance. Norton noted a rising number of residents seeking heating assistance. “Fuel is very expensive right now, and I’ve noticed an uptick in people asking for help with heating,” she said. She said the number of requests is consistent with the cold temperatures. “I think all communities have people struggling to heat their homes.”

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Copy the Story Link