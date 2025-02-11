FAYETTE — The Fayette Select Board tackled key infrastructure projects, budget planning, and committee appointments during its Feb. 4 meeting. Town Manager Mark Robinson provided updates on ongoing discussions regarding emergency services costs, while board members reviewed grant-funded infrastructure projects and appointed new members to the Parks and Recreation Committee.

Robinson provided an update on the Fayette All-Age Friendly Committee [FAAFC], which continues its mission to create opportunities for residents of all ages to age in place and foster a strong sense of community through programming and services. Established under the direction of the board of selectmen, the committee is housed at Starling Hall and has expanded its efforts to meet the evolving needs of Fayette, Mt. Vernon and Vienna. “They are doing a great job,” Robinson said.

Robinson noted that he recently attended a meeting in Winthrop to discuss how regional emergency services costs are determined. He clarified that Fayette’s tax dollars cover only the assurance of a 24/7 emergency response. “If you call 911, you need a rescue, nine times out of 10 it will be the Winthrop ambulance service responding to your home,” Robinson said. However, he emphasized that any transport costs are a separate matter between the individual and the town of Winthrop.

Vice Chair Michael Carlson reported on a recent school committee meeting, stating that finances remain stable. He noted that repairs to the gym roof are underway, with metal roof quotes being considered. No mold has been detected, and insulation options are being explored.

Robinson reported that budget committee meetings have begun, aligning with the school committee’s schedule. A joint public hearing with the school board is planned ahead of the June 12 town meeting.

Regarding concerns over Fidium fiber internet pricing inequities, Robinson stated that the Maine Connectivity Authority [MCA] was expected to issue a public response this week after ongoing discussions with legal representatives and Consolidated Communications. “I expect a formal response from the MCA regarding this matter so that can be shared with the community,” he said.

Two appointments were approved for the Parks and Recreation Committee: Alma Rooney and Michael Hicks. Rooney, who attended via Zoom, expressed enthusiasm about joining. “I’m excited to get on board on this and get it going so that we have opportunities for our kids and adults locally,” she said. The committee will consist of three to seven members serving one-year terms.

Pine Tree Engineering presented bid results for two major infrastructure projects: Hales Brook crossing the Fayette Corner Road and Smelt brook crossing the Echo Lake Road. The town received two grants totaling $325,000 that combined with local road assistance money will cover what is needed. The board awarded a contractor to install the precast structures, with work expected to begin by Feb. 27. The work will be done in 2025 on Fayette Corner and 2026 on Echo Lake Road.

Carlson announced Friends of Starling Hall [FOSH] received a $50,000 donation, with another $15,000 pledge pending. There were questions about the engineering survey that is to be done at Starling Hall. The board met with Artifex, the engineering company hired to do final engineering survey on Starling Hall, to discuss accessibility requirements, including the potential need for an elevator and sprinklers. Further consultations with Maine Preservation and Maine Historical Society will ensure compliance before seeking state funding.

Starling Hall has been added to Maine Preservation’s 2024 list of endangered buildings. Robinson stated that the town is well-positioned to apply for state and congressional funding for renovations, with accessibility and structural assessments ongoing to determine capacity limits and restroom needs.

