The Franklin County Animal Shelter has announced the Pets of the Week. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

New to the shelter is their online shop, which is now live, and ready to take your order. They are offering a collection called “Peace Love & Rescue”, and offer t-shirts, hoodies, magnets, stickers, mugs and more at reasonable prices. Each season will have new designs to choose from, and all profits go directly to FCAS. You can find our shop on our website, by clicking the link in the menu at https://fcanimalshelter.org/ just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tadpole (f) – Tadpole is an elegant young tabby who is starting to really come out of her shell. She has a gentle playfulness, and loves to sit and observe other kitties acting silly. She is sure to settle in nicely in your comfiest window.

Seuss (m) – Seuss suits his name – he’s a silly boy who loves to jump and run when he’s at the dog park. He has learned so much while he’s been here at the shelter, about walking on a leash, and learning commands, he would love to have your full focus as the only pet in your home.

Tadpole and Seuss and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

Copy the Story Link