RUMFORD — Despite initial public enthusiasm when the River Valley bus service, for Rumford, Mexico and Dixfield was announced in November, ridership has been far below expectations, and is not sustainable, according to Craig Zurhorst, community relations manager for Western Maine Transportation Services, Inc.

While there were a few peaks of activity, he said ridership never exceeded an average of four riders per day, and has dropped to an average of three riders per day.

The River Valley route covers the most densely-populated areas of Rumford, Mexico and Dixfield. The River Valley shares a bus with the GreenLine Connection route between Rumford and Livermore, providing transfers to the Lewiston-Auburn/Farmington GreenLine commuter with stops at other towns along Route 4.

Most riders have used the GreenLine Connection segment of the service between Rumford and the Park & Ride at Brettun’s Variety in Livermore.

Further, the service has only two ‘daily’ riders, with the rest being infrequent, or one-time, riders.

As such, the River Valley/GreenLine Connection will be discontinued March 28.

Although unlikely, if ridership shows an immediate, and sustained, increase, service could be maintained.

All rides on the River Valley/GreenLine Connection are by reservation. Please call 800-393-9335, selection 1, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Western Maine Transportation Services regrets discontinuing this service, but remains ready to provide public transit in the River Valley area, if community need returns.

If you have questions about the River Valley/GreenLine Connection, please contact me at 207-333-6972, extension 208, or at czurhorst@westernmainetrans.org .

Western Maine Transportation Services, Inc., is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public transportation corporation, created by statute in 1976 and appointed by MaineDOT to provide public transportation.

WMTS is committed to ensuring that no individual or organization is subject to discrimination on the basis of any characteristic protected by law, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended.

