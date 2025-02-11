LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday evening, Feb. 4, voted to increase fees for some permits and licenses on April 1st.

The current fees have been in effect since August 2023, according to information provided.

Selectman Jim Long suggested modifications to the fee schedule be made to be more in line with code needs.

The biggest increases will be applied to medical cannabis. Initial application per license type is currently $250, will increase to $1,500. License renewals, regardless of type are currently $500. Under the new fee schedule, retail renewals will be $1,000 while those for both manufacturing and cultivation will be $1,500.

The building permit application fee will remain at $30. The current associated fees per square foot for residential, commercial, agricultural and mobile homes will not increase. Also staying the same are fees for change of occupancy, amplifying device permits and mobile food food vendor licenses.

Electrical permits will increase from $30 to $40 and special amusement permits from $25 to $35.

Solar energy system permits [less than 3,000 square feet and/or generating less than 20kW] will still be $50 per system. Permits for medium- and large-scale systems will increase from $50 to $75 per acre.

Code enforcement review will change from a flat rate of $25 to $25 per hour. Site plan review, which currently has no associated cost will be charged $50.

The complete fee schedule is available at the town office during business hours.

