FARMINGTON — As of January, 58 students in the district have been identified as McKinney-Vento eligible, an increase from last year, prompting continued efforts to support students experiencing homelessness.

McKinney-Vento eligibility falls under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law designed to ensure educational stability for children and youth without a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence. This includes students living in shelters, motels, cars, or temporarily staying with others due to financial hardship. The law requires schools to provide these students with transportation, immediate enrollment regardless of residency requirements, and access to essential services like tutoring and counseling.

Student Support Coordinator Amanda Clark plays a key role in these efforts, working with families to secure housing, school supplies, mental health services, and academic support.

“These numbers ebb and flow,” Clark said. “I suspect the number is actually higher, as there are more families than what we have identified. The hope is to reach these families and help.”

Clark’s role includes direct collaboration with school administrators, counselors, and social workers to ensure a holistic approach to student needs. Through Community Connect meetings, she provides referrals for case management and counseling and coordinates with outside agencies to address barriers to academic success. Currently, Clark supports 55 students and their families through those meetings.

“I attend Community Connect meetings at our five elementary schools,” she said. “The most valuable referral source has been being there face to face each week at these school meetings.”

District-Wide Support

Clark’s outreach spans multiple schools, where she assists families facing a variety of challenges:

• Cape Cod Hill School: 14 students receiving academic and social-emotional support.

• W.G. Mallett School: 14 students needing behavioral, academic, and resource assistance.

• Cascade Brook School: 15 students receiving behavioral and academic support.

• Academy Hill School and Cushing: 12 students facing housing instability and mental health challenges.

• Mt. Blue Middle School: 9 students requiring support.

• Mt. Blue High School: 17 students needing resources.

Clark acts as a liaison between the school system and organizations such as the Department of Health and Human Services, Franklin Pediatrics, and local food pantries. She also partners with Mission at the Eastward which provides sustainable housing solutions for families experiencing homelessness.

“We referred some families for critical housing repairs,” Clark said. “Eastward has been instrumental in helping stabilize housing situations.”

Clark is also focused on attendance issues at the elementary level. Currently, she is working with 13 students whose attendance is impacted by transportation issues or health-related absences.

“When a student has a home or food issue, or medical concerns, they aren’t as focused on academics or attendance,” Superintendent Chris Elkington said. “Providing support for these families is crucial.”

Clark is implementing training on the Regulated Classroom Model, which provides teachers with tools to help students regulate emotions and behavior. Sessions have been held at W.G. Mallett School and Cape Cod Hill School, with more planned at other district schools.

She is also leading district-wide training on the McKinney-Vento program to help staff identify students experiencing homelessness and connect them with necessary resources.

The district receives funding from the Maine Department of Education’s Preventing Student Homelessness Grant, which provides eligible McKinney-Vento students with $750 each for essential resources such as utility payments, heating assistance, clothing and food.

“The teams in our district are doing a great job,” Clark said. “There is a lot of need, but we’re making real progress in supporting these families.”

School board members praised Clark’s dedication. Chair Dorothy “Dee” Robinson acknowledged Clark’s commitment, saying, “Wow, your passion and drive are exactly what’s needed in this position. Kudos.”

“We are doing really great things for our families, and they are really appreciative,” Clark added.

