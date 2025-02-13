Tables filled with handmade crafts, personalized wood signs, and local goods fill the Phillips Area Community Center during the craft fair on Feb. 8 in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

A table filled with affordable treasures like bracelets and rubber duckies offers fun shopping options for kids at the craft fair on Feb. 8 at the Phillips Area Community Center in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Cozy hats, scarves, and other handcrafted goods draw shoppers looking for unique, locally made items at the craft fair on Feb. 8 at the Phillips Area Community Center in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

A festive red and white board invites children to try their luck, just $2 for a chance to punch a cup and win a surprise at the craft fair on Feb. 8 in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, Phillips Area Community Center, phillips maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles