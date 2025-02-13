Craft fair brings handmade goods, community spirit to Phillips
The Phillips Area Community Center hosted a craft fair on Feb. 8, drawing local artisans and shoppers for a day of handcrafted goods, food, and community connection. The event featured a variety of handmade items, including hats, wooden signs personalized with names or welcoming phrases, and an assortment of children’s toys.
Tables filled with handmade crafts, personalized wood signs, and local goods fill the Phillips Area Community Center during the craft fair on Feb. 8 in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
A table filled with affordable treasures like bracelets and rubber duckies offers fun shopping options for kids at the craft fair on Feb. 8 at the Phillips Area Community Center in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Cozy hats, scarves, and other handcrafted goods draw shoppers looking for unique, locally made items at the craft fair on Feb. 8 at the Phillips Area Community Center in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
A festive red and white board invites children to try their luck, just $2 for a chance to punch a cup and win a surprise at the craft fair on Feb. 8 in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal