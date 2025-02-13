FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force hosted its 42nd annual Children’s Festival on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mt. Blue Campus, drawing large crowds of children and families eager to participate in hands-on activities, entertainment, and educational exhibits.

The festival, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featured more than 40 local organizations providing interactive experiences. Families visited booths from groups such as the Wilton Public Library, Pride Pediatric Therapy, Western Maine Play Museum, Maine Outdoor Ministry, and Tiny Maine Dental.

One of the most popular areas was the hands-on activity room, where children engaged in science experiments, created crafts, and explored a variety of textured materials. The Western Maine Play Museum’s train table attracted a steady line of children eager to play. Maine Outdoor Ministry, which provides inclusive Christian outdoor experiences for youth and families in Western Maine invited children to make their own magnets using cardstock, markers, stickers, googly eyes, and magnets. At the 4-H table, kids crafted colorful beaded bracelets, adding another creative touch to the event. Other highlights included a Valentine’s card-making station and a cookie-decorating activity.

The festival’s entertainment lineup took place in The Forum, where magician Scot Grassette performed his show, If You Could Do Magic, at 10:30 a.m. Grassette wowed children with classic tricks like the coin-behind-the-ear illusion and a balloon-swallowing stunt that left the audience both amazed and bewildered. “It’s always great to perform for kids because they have that natural sense of wonder,” Grassette said before the event.

At noon, Deputy Austin Couture of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office led a K-9 demonstration, showcasing the agility and skills of a police dog. Meanwhile, at the sheriff’s office’s table, representatives provided guidance on car seat safety and offered information about the Wanderers Program, a service designed to help locate missing children or individuals with cognitive impairments.

Rick Merrill of Jay set up a balloon animal station, drawing long lines of excited children as he skillfully crafted balloon crowns, swords, and animals. Other attractions included face painting, cup stacking, and a sensory room designed for children who benefit from a quieter space.

A giant walking tooth from Tiny Maine Dental made its way through the festival, promoting dental health and encouraging kids to take care of their smiles.

The festival’s food court offered budget-friendly refreshments with pizza, chips, and Goldfish crackers available for $1 each. Farmington Rotary Club members distributed pizza, continuing their annual tradition of supporting the event.

In addition to the festivities, tickets were available for the upcoming Father-Daughter and Mother-Son dances. The Father-Daughter Dance will take place March 15 at two locations: Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong and Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay, both running from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The Mother-Son Dance will be held April 5 at W. G. Mallett School in Farmington, also from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door, covering admission for a parent and all their children.

With its mix of entertainment, educational activities, and community engagement, the Children’s Festival once again proved to be a cherished event for families throughout Franklin County.

