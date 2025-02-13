FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington outlined potential financial challenges and mitigation strategies in response to recent inquiries regarding federal funding and its impact on district operations.

In an email to The Franklin Journal, Elkington confirmed that RSU 9 expects a reduction of approximately $250,000 in federal funds, which could directly impact teacher intervention positions. “We use much of this funding for teacher intervention positions,” he stated. “These are staff who have excellence in reading and math and can give extra assistance in and out of the classroom for students and staff in grades K-5.”

To address the potential shortfall, Elkington said he is considering proposing a reserve account that would not require additional taxpayer contributions. “I am looking at proposing to the board a reserve account [voters have the final say] of some kind that would not ask taxpayers for more funds but instead use some savings from previous years in a rainy-day kind of fund,” he explained. “This could help us short-term [next year] if worst comes to worst. Long-term we will need to reduce some of our positions based on the amount of funding lost.”

While federal funding may decline, Elkington noted that state funding sheets showed a better-than-expected increase of $1 million from last year. “We received more funding based on what we have spent on the previous three-year average,” he stated. “If they do not change, they will allow us to make up for revenue shortfalls and not have to ask our taxpayers to raise more funds.”

Although the district has not yet experienced delays in receiving federal grant payments, uncertainty over future disbursements is causing concern. “Not at this time, but because of the chaos being caused, it is worrying our staff and leaders on what funds might be lost,” Elkington wrote. “It appears clear that we will not get fund announcements in the early spring and early summer as usual, so we may be playing it by ear for a few months, I hope.”

In response to budget uncertainties, RSU 9 has decided not to fill vacant positions unless there is a safety-related need. Elkington acknowledged that this approach may lead to adjustments in student support services and custodial staffing. “We have had similar issues when we had 50 and 40 openings, respectively, during 2021-22 and 2022-23,” he said. “We made things work because we worked together. We adjusted schedules, what might be taught or cleaned, along with other services that may be delayed.”

He further explained how this could affect daily operations. “It could mean that instead of a specific student support happening three days a week, it might be two,” Elkington said. “It might mean that rooms don’t get their full cleaning each day. It could mean that staff whose students are out go and help at another school.”

Despite these challenges, he emphasized that RSU 9 remains committed to ensuring student and staff safety. “We will problem-solve as best we can without putting students or staff in danger,” Elkington said.

