FARMINGTON — At the selectmen meeting on Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, next steps were shared regarding a $1.77 million grant obtained by Franklin County Adult Education.

Voters in the 10 towns that send students to Regional School Unit 9 schools will go to the polls on March 24 to consider accepting up to $1.6 million of the grant, Mary Redmond-Luce, director of Franklin County Adult Education, said. “[Farmington is] already having a vote that day,” she noted. The warrant will be posted by Feb. 14 in the 10 towns, she noted.

The Arthur D. Ingalls Center at 144 High Street in Farmington was formerly a school in the district. Current owner Ingalls Leasing. LLC, was a student there, Redmond-Luce said.

Students from Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton attend RSU 9 schools.

“We have a great opportunity in our community through the Maine Connectivity Authority,” Redmond-Luce said. “They sent out a request for proposal, I responded to it as did 80 other applicants. I think eight were awarded and we were awarded $1.77 million to bring to Franklin County a resource community hub.”

Digital literacy for workforce training, education and telehealth or healthcare services are three things needed locally, according to 28 agencies which are working together, Redmond-Luce noted. “As we wrote this grant adult education was sort of a natural fit,” she said. “We already do education, we already do workforce training. What was known was we needed telehealth and digital literacy services.”

People need to be taught how to use new technology, she stated. Adult education has been working with Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development to offer digital literacy programs, Redmond-Luce noted. “I think what people don’t quite understand is the need,” she stressed.

Statistics from 2022 obtained from JobsEQ® for Franklin County show:

• 838 adults have no high school diploma.

• 2,951 did some sort of workforce training but didn’t finish.

• 3,588 citizens live in poverty.

• 1,798 households receive SNAP benefits [food stamps].

• 2,291 people with disabilities, not working.

The community hub would bring organizations together, Redmond-Luce said. Leasing agreements would cover utilities and maintenance costs, she noted. The cost for heat and electricity is about $80,000, she stated. The current owner will reimburse 80% of those costs the first year, 60% in year two, 40% in year three and 20% in year four, she said.

“It gives us time to secure leases with the 14,000 square feet that we are going to try to lease out to pay for that,” Redmond-Luce stated. “So that we are not burdening taxpayers with additional funds.”

The goal is to help people who aren’t employed seek active employment and contribute to taxes rather than be tax takers, she noted.

Western Maine Transportation Services has said it will add a stop downtown, Redmond-Luce said.

The hub could become a one stop shop where one can get all needs met, she stated. Agencies will come in, it will be a good idea to have it all in one place, she noted.

Selectman Richard Morton asked how adult education programs would change from what is offered now on the Mt. Blue Campus.

It’s not really changing, it’s looking to add more such as a telehealth station and internet cafe with a teacher there to help with devices, Redmond-Luce replied.

When asked about a closing date, she said if the 10 towns say yes on March 24, a closing date this June is anticipated. “The grant has to be fully executed by June of 2026,” she noted.

Redmond-Luce said space used at Mt. Blue Campus for adult education is needed for Foster Career and Technical Education Center programs. The administration office is a 30-year old modular unit that is probably past its life, students under 18 can’t be in it because of issues with the sprinkler system, she noted.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil noted parking could be a problem as parking downtown is already a mess. Redmond-Luce said there are 20 parking spaces in back of the building.

Selectman Matthew Smith stated it was a lot of money for an old building.

Chair Joshua Bell also voiced concern over the building’s age. When he asked, Redmond-Luce said the grant funding is secure, is not affected by recent federal policies.

“It definitely will meet a lot of needs for people downtown,” Bell added.

“If you are not working right now, it does take a lot of support services to get somebody to be a taxpayer,” Redmond-Luce said.

