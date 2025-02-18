Memorial Day



LIVERMORE FALLS — Ron Morin announced the first Memorial Day Planning Committee meeting, Tuesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. at George Bunten American Legion Post 10, located at 17 Reynolds Avenue, in Livermore Falls. Future meetings will be held on April 8 and May 13 ( if needed). Please mark your calendars.

For members of the committee, a signature page for The Code of Conduct will be available for signing at the meetings.

Camp



RANGELEY — The first weekend of March, Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation is hosting “Camp No Limits” at Saddleback Mountain. Camp No Limits runs specialized programs across the country, for youth with limb differences. Annual specialty camps are designed to bring people of similar backgrounds and experiences together for adventure around the state of Maine. Whether you are a veteran seeking camaraderie, a skier with paralysis seeking the opportunity to build skills among other monoskiers, our camps can give you a memorable experience and new friends to recreate with.



Maine Adaptive will provide lessons and tickets at no charge. We are also able to assist with equipment as well if we are aware of your needs ahead of time. Our goal is to make you feel more confident on the mountain and gain friendships that extend off the mountain.

For more information, or to sign-up, call us at (207) 824-2440 or email us at info@maineadaptive

Additionally the following week we will host a mono-ski camp, primarily for participants who use wheelchairs. This program will also take place at Saddleback.

Ski-A-Thon

NEWRY — Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation has many winter activities and information can be found on their website at https://maineadaptive.org/winter-programs-overview/

Get ready for an unforgettable day on the slopes on March 23. Hit the mountain for the Maine Adaptive Ski-A-Thon, an event you don’t want to miss. Sign up as an individual or grab some friends and form a team—either way, you’ll be making a difference. Go to https://maineadaptive.org/ for more information on upcoming events. For the Ski-A-Thon, raise $250, and you’ll get: Lift ticket for the day; Lunch to keep you fueled; Fun race to test your skills and an after-party to celebrate

Every dollar raised supports Maine Adaptive, helping make outdoor adventures accessible to all!

Suppers

JAY —Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, Jay, Friday, February 21 is Dine and Dance night with Country Fusion from 6 to 9, Doors open at 4. Featuring ham steak, roasted garlic rosemary potato wedges, peas and dessert will be peach cobbler. Dinner and dance $20, dance only $10. You must call 897-2122 by Thursday Feb. 20, to reserve your meal. All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional.

February 28 Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, and banana pudding for $12.

Concerts

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present a flute and piano concert featuring Marvento on Sunday afternoon, March 9, at 2 p.m. The concert will be in Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, UMF, and doors will open at 1:30 pm. Some refreshments will be served after the concert. There will be a reception in Nordica Auditorium following the concert.

The Boston-based musicians are flutist Weronika Balewski and pianist Elizabeth Basconi. Weronika and Elizabeth are performers and teachers who are active as chamber musicians and instrumental teachers. They founded Marvento Duo in 2013 to collaborate as both performers and teaching artists.

On March 16, ArtsFarmington is happy to present the vibrant, new-age string quartet, Medusa, on March 16 at 3 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium. The Canadian-based group is noted for “reimagining the Western string quartet.” Their vibrant arrangement style cross-pollinates the sounds of Middle Eastern, Scandinavian, Celtic, Appalachian, and Eastern European music, as well as original tunes.

Admission for either event is $20, more if you can, less if you can’t. No one is turned away. Free for UMF students and for youth 18 and under through our Arts Inspire Youth program. Tickets may be purchased at the door or through our website at artsfarmington.org. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. The entrance door to Nordica Auditorium is located on Academy St. at the back of Merrill Hall. For questions email president@artsfarmington.org.

ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington..

Shopping

FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter merchandise is available to purchase. Great gifts for animal lovers can be found at https://fc-animal-shelter-maine.printify.me/products. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington, and you can visit the lobby and kitten room and available adult cat is open to the public during our normal business hours of noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Potluck

RANGELEY —On Feb. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Guides’ Clubhouse, 41 Old Skiway Rd, Oquossoc, join the Rangeley Region Guides’ and Sportsmen’s Association’s monthly potluck dinner to share their latest conservation efforts at the Guides’ Clubhouse, 41 Old Skiway Rd, Oquossoc. Come connect with Brent, Amanda, and Matt and learn about our recent successes and upcoming projects. Open to All! Whether you’re a local hunter, hiker, birder, logger, fisherman, or simply someone who loves Maine’s incredible wilderness, we welcome you to join us for a delicious potluck meal, dessert, and an informative presentation by the High Peaks Alliance. Come to learn how we’re working together to preserve public access and protect the High Peaks Region for current and future generations.

Crosswalk Project

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is celebrating 100 years and are making a call for submissions of their annual Crosswalk Art Project. Please join us in our centennial crosswalk project to celebrate and build visibility. We invite community members, businesses, organizations and youth groups to submit one or more designs to be painted on one of the many crosswalks being painted in downtown Farmington this April by volunteers – maybe even you.

Criteria: Use your imagination. There is no limit to the design if it fits into a crosswalk which measures six feet in width, and 40 feet in length. Crosswalk designs should represent Farmington Rotary’s ideals such as community, dedication, service above self, leadership, unity, and fairness.

Designs should be submitted via email by February 28 to Lisa Laflin at lisaparklaflin@gmail.com or dropped off at Wears & Wares, 413 Wilton Road, Farmington. All designs will be judged by Farmington Rotary’s Centennial Committee. All applicants are encouraged to participate in the painting of the crosswalks. Paint will be provided.

PACC



PHILLIPS — Phillips Area Community Center (PACC), located at 21 Depot St. in Phillips has events planned to relieve your cabin fever symptons. New people have moved into the area, and here’s a chance to showcase your business. PACC will hold a Trade Show on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for businesses from Phillips, Avon and Madrid. The cost is $10 for a table or space and meet new customers by displaying your wares or answering questions. Contact Winona 639-4296. Plan early!

PHILLIPS — PACC, 21 Depot St. in Phillips, is hosting a Spring Bloom Art Show, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register early for your favorite spot. $10 for a table or space. Have pride in your local community show, tables provided, food available and handicap accessible. Arrangements can be made to set up the night before. For more information, contact Winona, 639-4296 and leave a message if she’s not home. She will return your call.

Essentials



FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In the month of February, the Essentials Closet will be open on Wednesday 2/26 from 2-4 p.m. Enter the church building (at 235 Main Street) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Ski Social

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Join the High Peaks Alliance for an Après Ski Social at the Alfond Competition Center at Bill & Joan Alfond Competition Center at Sugarloaf, in Carrabassett Valley to celebrate the High Peaks Alliance’s work ensuring recreational access to our landscape!

Come meet the passionate team behind the Alliance and learn a couple of new spots to hike, mountain bike, and backcountry ski. You’ll meet others who are committed to keeping the High Peaks open and accessible.

We hope you will join us on March 8 from 4-6 p.m. for après ski. At 4:45, our Executive Director, Brent West, will speak briefly on the Alliance’s mission, successes, and upcoming projects. We will serve light fares and complimentary beverage tickets will be available for the first 40 attendees.

We look forward to seeing you at Sugarloaf for an evening of celebration and community!

