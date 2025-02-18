LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters at the April 29 annual town meeting by referendum vote will be asked to approve $92,995 to purchase gear and a dump body for the new plow truck.

Selectmen on Feb. 4 approved the $92,995 bid from Viking-Cives of Maine in Lewiston for the equipment. The other bid received was from HP Fairfield in Skowhegan for $107,455.50.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay noted the bid had a condition that it has to be approved at the town meeting in April. “They won’t be getting their money until after July 1,” she said.

Selectman Jim Long asked if the warrant article could be worded to be effective in May instead of July and use money from reserves.

“We don’t have the money in reserves to raise the money in taxation,” Castonguay responded. “We spent this year’s allocation on the truck.”

Last August selectmen approved the $157,015 bid from O’Connor GMC for an automatic transmission plow truck for Public Works. Highway Foreman Bill Nichols requested the automatic at that meeting, “because people nowadays when they take truck driving school they get their license on an automatic. It is the only thing they can drive, they can not drive a standard plow truck.”

Advertisement

Recreation Master Plan

“We met last week and we did select a vendor,” Castonguay said. Fourth Economy out of Pittsburg, PA, has done work in Maine, she noted.

“It’s a quick timeline,” she stated. “We will have the finished product by the end of July. This company, even though they are from out of state they actually have had more time on site than the other two proposals.”

The company plans two visits of three days each, Castonguay said. “They will be meeting with stakeholders and doing surveys,” she noted. “I am looking forward to working with them. I think it was a good choice.”

The towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls through AVCOG [Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments] received a grant from U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Agency’s Recreation Economy for Rural Communities to develop a master recreation plan.

Copy the Story Link