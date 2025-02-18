RUMFORD — The fourth annual Spirit Showcase was held Feb. 12 in Puiia Gymnasium at Mountain Valley High School.

Vehicles driven by family and relatives packed the student parking to watch the one-hour event, which included some real young soon-to-be cheerleaders who had to be held back by parents as they were eager to show their skills

Teams showcasing their routines were the WMC Cubs, WMC Wildcatz, WMC Panthers, WMC Lions, MVMS Hawks and MVHS Falcons. This event was established in 2021 by Jessica Sirois and Kassie Elliott as an opportunity for families to attend a local performance for their athletes where competitions are generally 40-90 minutes away, and traveling can be difficult.

Elliott noted that having this event also helps in the effort to sustain a feeder program for the sport through the high school level.

With a tremendous response, overfilling the MVMS gymnasium in the first year, they knew before the performances were completed that this had to be an annual event!

This year, 83 pre-k to grade 12 athletes and 17 coaches participated, as well as several moms and dads during their respective jump-offs! Adding in cotton candy, cake pops, apparel and bows, flower grams, and a 50/50 opportunity, there was something for everyone!

Medals were presented to the participants as well. Guest judges were Cassie Danylik, Jessica Sirois and Linda Burns. MVMS Athletic Director Jeff Pelletier served as master of ceremonies, with Brian Carrier providing the music for the cheering performances.

Copy the Story Link