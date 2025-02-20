FARMINGTON — Once again, at the selectmen meeting on Feb. 11 consideration of changing the tax payment schedule and moving to a fiscal year was postponed, this time to Feb. 25.

“I did hear from Erica [LaCroix, town manager] today,” Chair Joshua Bell said. “She is still under the weather. She asked if we could table that until the next meeting when hopefully she will be feeling better and that all parties that are interested will come again.”

At the Jan. 28 meeting selectmen voted 4-1 to table the item. Selectmen Bell, Richard Morton, Matthew Smith and Byron Staples supported the motion. Selectman Dennis O’Neil was opposed. O’Neil said a decision wouldn’t have been made that night, probably wouldn’t be made in two weeks. “I am also concerned that every time there is an article of interest put on the warrant and somebody who is passionate about one side or the other that can’t make the meeting says, “put that off until I can get there,” he noted then. “I think that is somewhat of a precedent that we allow that.”

“It is unfortunate that we have to keep kicking the can,” Bell said Tuesday.

