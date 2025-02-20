FARMINGTON — Selectmen at their Feb. 11 meeting set voting hours for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 24.

Chair Joshua Bell said those were the hours requested by Town Clerk Diane Dunham.

“Voting will be held downstairs at the Community Center,” Dunham said on Feb. 18. The annual town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. that evening at the Community Center and will need to be set up for, she noted.

Absentee ballots for municipal elections are available now, but ones for the Regional School Unit 9 question regarding the purchase of the former Ingalls School are not, Dunham said. “People will need to come back for those,” she stated.

Franklin County Adult Education has received a $1.77 million grant, is looking to purchase Arthur D. Ingalls Center at 144 High Street in Farmington [formerly a school in the district] to create Franklin County Adult Education and Community Resources Hub, Mary Redmond-Luce, director of Franklin County Adult Education, said at the Feb. 11 selectmen meeting. It would be “a space for local residents to access education, workforce training and telehealth services, according to information she provided then.

“The [absentee ballots] need to be at each town within 30 days of the election on the 24th,” RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington wrote in an email later on Feb. 18. “Our goal is to drop them off to all [towns] no later than this coming Friday.”

