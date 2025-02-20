KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Friday Artwalk on Feb. 7 brought together local artists, musicians, and shoppers for an evening of creativity and community. Held from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the event featured live performances by Dale Maloney, Fawn Paradis, Gene Fahr, and their friends, while attendees enjoyed light refreshments and wine.

The Artwalk, hosted at the High Peaks Artisan Guild on Main Street, showcased work from 20 artists, giving visitors a chance to meet some of them and learn about their craft. The guild features a rotating “Artist of the Month” to highlight local talent.

Patty Thomas, one of the event organizers, explained the structure of the event. “Each month, we have a featured artist of the month,” she said. “A few shoppers get to meet some of the artists.”

The newest member of the High Peaks Artisan Guild, Karen Paul was introduced during the event. Known for her watercolor note cards and acrylic paintings, Paul joined a diverse group of artisans, including fiber artists, photographers, woodworkers, and jewelry makers.

The next Kingfield Friday Artwalk is scheduled for March 7 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The guild, located at 245 Main St. next to Longfellow’s Restaurant, is open to visitors throughout the week.

For more information, visit the Kingfield Friday Artwalk Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/KingfieldArtWalk.

