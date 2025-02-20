FARMINGTON — A team of three Maine outdoor enthusiasts is preparing to embark on a rare midwinter traverse of the 100-mile wilderness, a demanding stretch of the Appalachian Trail. The expedition, led by Ryan Wilford, Adam Schoff and Evan Spencer, is both a test of endurance and a mission to raise at least $10,000 for underprivileged youth through United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s Hope Fund.

Wilford said the idea for the journey has been years in the making.

“My friend Adam and I have been talking about this adventure for years,” Wilford said. “We have hiked the 100-mile Wilderness multiple times, and the idea of tackling it in the dead of winter when the trail is completely empty has always fascinated us. With our shared love for winter camping and extensive cold-weather hiking experience, it felt like a challenge worth pursuing.”

For years, Wilford was unable to commit to the trek due to family obligations. “For a long time, though, the timing wasn’t right for me,” he said. “With three very young children at home, committing to such an intense expedition wasn’t feasible. Now that they’re a bit older, I feel comfortable stepping away for this journey, knowing I have the support to make it happen.”

The team will carry all their gear and food from start to finish, tackling deep snow, frigid temperatures, and rugged terrain with no resupply points. Unlike previous winter attempts, they are taking an entirely self-supported approach.

“The biggest challenge we will face is breaking trails through deep, untouched snow for the entire journey,” Wilford said. “The 100-mile Wilderness is already the most remote section of the Appalachian Trail and in winter, it’s virtually abandoned. Once we enter, there’s no easy exit, no warming huts, no resupply points and no quick way out. While we may cross the occasional snowmobile trail, we’re entirely on our own.”

They are taking a different approach than some previous winter hikers. “What makes this even more demanding is that we’re attempting the trek completely unsupported,” Wilford said. “We’ll be carrying all of our food and gear from start to finish, unlike a trio that completed the 100-MW in 2018 with a mid-trip resupply and gear swap via snowmobile. Our approach is more in the spirit of a traditional thru-hike; we start with everything we need and finish with what we have left.”

The first half of the trek will be particularly grueling. “The first 40-50 miles are the most rugged, with tough climbs over the Barren-Chairback Range, Gulf Hagas Mountain and Whitecap Mountain,” he said. “These early days will be especially grueling, as we’ll be carrying our heaviest packs before gradually eating through our food supplies.”

Navigating the remote landscape will be another challenge. “Snowdrifts can obscure the trail on mountain ridges, while deep forests can make everything look the same under a blanket of snow,” Wilford said. “Spruce and fir thickets often bend into the path under the weight of the snow, creating a maze of branches. Fallen trees from storms can force detours. The white trail blazes that mark the path, already subtle in summer, blend in with the winter landscape or worse, get buried completely.”

Staying warm and dry will be a constant battle. “Managing body temperature requires constant layering adjustments,” he said. “If you’re not slightly cold while hiking, you’re too warm and at risk of sweating. The moment you stop moving in damp clothes, you chill rapidly.”

The team has a specific strategy for staying dry. “We’ll often be hiking in just base layers, adding insulation only when stopping to rest, eating or crossing exposed areas,” Wilford said. “Snow-laden tree branches pose another issue, constantly shedding powder onto us as we push through dense sections of trail.”

Fueling their bodies for the journey is another key consideration. “No matter how much we eat, we’ll burn more calories than we can consume each day,” Wilford said. “We’re aiming for 2,500-3,000 calories daily, focusing on high-energy, calorie-dense foods to offset the inevitable deficit.”

Hydration will also be a challenge. “We’ll need to consume 4-6 liters of water daily to maintain energy and stamina in the extreme cold,” he said. “Not just drinking enough but ensuring our water doesn’t freeze in cold temperatures.”

The team has spent months preparing for the challenge with winter training trips, including a recent overnight in the Bigelow Range in Carrabassett Valley. “Our most recent trip was in the Bigelow Range in Carrabassett Valley, where we camped under a tarp during a small snowstorm in Avery Col, just below Avery Peak,” Wilford said. “Overall, things have gone smoothly, but each of these trial runs has taught us valuable lessons and small adjustments that will make a significant difference when we’re deep in the 100-mile Wilderness.”

Funds raised through the trek will go directly to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s Hope Fund, which provides financial assistance for youth to participate in sports, educational programs and outdoor activities.

“All funds raised go directly into the Hope Fund account,” Wilford said. “The committee meets monthly to review applications submitted by parents or caseworkers on behalf of local youth. Each request is carefully considered to ensure it aligns with the fund’s mission, and decisions are made through a voting process with a quorum of committee members.”

The fund provides a wide range of opportunities. “The most common requests we see involve after-school activities that require specific equipment, such as sports programs, educational opportunities, dance classes and summer camps,” he said. “The fund also supports music lessons, and even outdoor activities like providing a child with a bicycle.”

Wilford emphasized that the trek is about more than just adventure. “We believe that all youth deserve the opportunity to participate in activities and experiences, regardless of their family’s financial situation,” he said. “Every child should have the chance to explore their interests, develop new skills, and be part of something meaningful, whether it’s sports, music, outdoor adventures or educational programs.”

The team will carry a Garmin InReach Mini 2 for real-time tracking, and Wilford will share updates on his Facebook profile. They also plan to film the journey for a documentary, which will be available on Wilford’s YouTube channel, Wilford Gone Wild.

“The best way to support our mission is to donate directly at uwtva.org by clicking the ‘Hiking for Hope’ link on the homepage,” Wilford said. “You can also help by encouraging others to donate and spreading awareness through liking, sharing and engaging with trip-related posts on social media. This makes a big difference in reaching more people.”

