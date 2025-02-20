NEW SHARON — The first session of the Play n’ Learn program at Cape Cod Hill School on Feb. 5 provided an interactive and engaging experience for young children and their caregivers. Led by First 10 School Outreach Coordinator Anita Stevens, the session introduced activities designed to foster connection and learning within the community.

First 10 Community Schools are collaborative partnerships between school districts, elementary schools, early childhood programs, and community organizations that work to improve teaching, learning, and care for young children and their families. These partnerships focus on whole-child development by providing consistent services, aligning resources across a child’s first 10 years, and supporting smooth transitions at each stage, with families playing a central role in fostering children’s growth and well-being.

“It was a wonderful session,” Stevens said. “There were only a couple of families, but we are hopeful that word of mouth will spread about how easy and fun our first session was.”

One of the standout moments, Stevens noted was when music was introduced alongside art sticks. “Everyone just shifted energy,” she said. “When it was a fast-paced song, they were moving fast; when things slowed down and softer music played, the art adjusted to it.”

Attendees expressed appreciation for the free activities and the opportunity to connect with others. “Caregivers and families were so happy to see that there were free activities and ways to connect with others in our community,” Stevens said.

Play n’ Learn provides numerous benefits, she added, including socialization opportunities for caregivers and children, as well as resources to help children thrive. “The community benefits from having caregivers with more tools at their disposal to support children, who are ultimately our future workforce.”

A key focus of the session was sharing strategies for caregivers to “Maximize Love and Manage Stress.” Participants received a tip sheet with age-specific suggestions, such as holding and cuddling infants, encouraging toddlers, and using positive communication with preschoolers. Stevens emphasized that routines and self-care for caregivers are essential in managing stress effectively.

One of the main challenges, according to Stevens, was encouraging families to attend. “It’s something new, and sometimes caregivers are a little reluctant to try something new. We are hoping word of mouth will help encourage more participation.”

To increase awareness, First 10 had a presence at the recent Children’s Festival to promote its mission of building partnerships between schools, families, and the community to improve learning and development opportunities.

Looking ahead, future Play n’ Learn sessions will focus on a different principle of The Basics, a framework designed to support early childhood development. The next session, scheduled for March 12 at 4:30 p.m., will center on the principle of “Talk, Sing, and Point.” The featured book will be Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? Families will have access to a variety of activities and resources, with feedback gathered to refine future sessions.

“We hope to have a great turnout of caregivers and children,” Stevens said.

For more information about the Play n’ Learn program, caregivers are encouraged to connect with First 10 and Cape Cod Hill School.

