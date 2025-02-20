FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors reviewed new administrative guidelines for the use of generative artificial intelligence [AI] in schools during a presentation by Kevin Bremner, director of technology Feb. 11. The board also approved a Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Agreement, which will fund the purchase of iPads and interactive whiteboards for district schools.

Bremner described the work behind developing the AI guidelines in his presentation, crediting Assistant Superintendent Monique Poulin and the district’s technology coordinators. “This has been quite a few months of work,” he said. “Our two tech coordinators did quite a bit of work. We did an AI committee; formed voluntarily. This is what has come out of all that work.”

He emphasized that the framework is not a definitive plan but serves as a starting point for AI use in the district. “It is not intended to be the definitive plan for what the district is doing, with everything documented in there,” Bremner said. “It’s more of a framework to get us started. Something we can use to build off of as things change.”

The guidelines focus on academic integrity, stating that AI should enhance, not replace, educational experiences. He said AI is just a new technology. He said they still rely on teaching the kids what they have taught for generations; to be honest, not to plagiarize, Bremner said. The document is based on legal guidance from Drummond Woodsum, the district’s legal firm.

An AI Advisory Committee will oversee the implementation and evolution of AI usage policies. “As we move down the road, if we see things that need to be tweaked, the AI Advisory Committee, about eight members, though that may change, will review these resources,” Bremner said. The committee will focus on the appropriate use of AI, particularly in areas involving student data, evaluations and individualized education programs [IEPs].

Staff training is a key component of the district’s AI approach. This year, AI training materials will be available for all staff, with teachers required to review them before integrating AI into their classrooms. Students will also receive AI education. “A student may have the conversation more than once in more than one class,” Bremner noted. By next year, training will be mandatory for all teachers and students at the start of the school year.

Advertisement

AI usage will initially focus on grades 6-12, with potential adaptations for younger students. “The focus has been 6-12, they’re going to be more involved in using generative AI,” Bremner said. “The plan is to adapt some of the materials that we have for the lower grade levels.”

Attribution is a major focus of the new policy. “Whenever a student is going to use generative AI, a tiny bit or fully as part of a project they should document what they used AI for, how they used it, and how it impacted their work,” Bremner said. “We want students to really analyze what they did, to give teachers a sense of what they are grading and to give students the opportunity to evaluate their AI usage.”

One board member expressed support for the plan, noting the importance of preparing students for careers where AI proficiency will be required. Bremner agreed. “That is one of the big focuses we had; to make sure we are teaching students to use it effectively and responsibly,” he said.

Elkington added that AI integration would likely be included in curriculum development. “From a curriculum standpoint, this will be one of those areas where we will have to have a curriculum written out and that we would share,” he said.

The board voted to approve the AI guidelines, with one abstention.

The board also approved a Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Agreement, which will provide approximately 200 iPads and interactive whiteboards for RSU 9 schools. The grant is a match grant, requiring the district to contribute $22,000, which has been accounted for in next year’s proposed budget.

Advertisement

Additionally, the board approved the Future Business Leaders of America [FBLA] State Leadership Conference and a Blue Crew Robotics team trip to Falmouth High School, both by unanimous votes.

The board approved a March 24 referendum election for a $1.6 million Maine Connectivity Grant awarded to Franklin County Adult Education. The funds will be used to purchase the former Arthur D. Ingalls School at 144 High St. in Farmington. Director of Adult Education Mary Redmond-Luce will present information about the project to Select Boards in each town leading up to the vote.

The Arthur D. Ingalls School is being repurposed to support adult education initiatives.

Copy the Story Link