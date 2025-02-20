Franklin County Animal shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Franklin County Animal Shelter is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year.

Wallie (f) – Wallie may look a little grumpy, but she is very sweet. She likes to admire things from a distance, loving high perches and hideaway spots. She is okay with other cats, but would rather have you all to herself.

Seuss (m) – Seuss suits his name – he’s a silly boy who loves to jump and run when he’s at the dog park. He has learned so much while he’s been here at the shelter, about walking on a leash, and learning commands, he would love to have your full focus as the only pet in your home.

