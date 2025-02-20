WELD — Municipal elections will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Weld Town Hall, 17 School St. but the annual town meeting originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 1, has been postponed until March 8.

On Friday, Feb. 14, Town Clerk Carol Cochran said the meeting had to be changed because due to unexpected, additional work she could not print the annual town reports in time to hold the meeting as scheduled. She has been printing the reports in house for several years.

The Town Office/Post Office Complex was closed for several days when a septic pump stopped working after a circuit breaker tripped Feb. 7, causing sewage to back up. After cleaning and moving the office equipment to the multi-purpose room, open hours resumed Feb 18, Cochran noted in an email.

A special Select Board meeting was called Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, as a public meeting was needed to change the date of the annual town meeting, she said on Feb. 14.

Voting on Feb. 25 was originally to be held at the Town Office Complex but was moved to the Town Hall because the space normally used for voting booths is where office equipment and staff are working from now.

Last week Cochran said Richard Doughty is not seeking re-election for a three-year seat on the Select Board. Steve Conant is seeking that seat and Ernestine Hutchinson is running unopposed for another five-year term on the Planning Board, she stated.

Two three-year positions are up for election on the Budget Committee, Cochran noted. Becky Durant-Vining is seeking another term, no one took out nomination papers for the seat that had been held by Tom Skolfield [who was elected to the Franklin County Commission last November], she said. A write-in candidate is needed, she added.

