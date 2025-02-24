FARMINGTON — A Wilton woman will start her new position as programming and reentry coordinator March 10 at the county Detention Center at 121 County Way.

Alison Prior was interviewed twice and toured the center before the interview panel recommended Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. hire her.

The position was created in January after Franklin County commissioners accepted a three-year, $1 million federal grant in November. They voted to hire her at their Feb. 18 meeting.

The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Use Program grant is funded by the U.S. Bureau of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance. It supports access to treatment and recovery services in the criminal justice system and tries to reduce recidivism rate of people returning to the county jail. The grant is also expected to strengthen the collection and sharing of data to understand and address the effect of illicit substance use and misuse.

Prior will be responsible for the creation, implementation and record-keeping of the program while providing internal and external resources to those in custody to reduce recurring visits to the jail, according to county Administrator Amy Bernard’s information packet.

Tiffany Baker, county human resources director and deputy administrator, said Prior has experience in this work.

Prior’s starting hourly wage is $28.07, according to Baker.

Commissioners also approved hiring two corrections officers, Hayden Nile of Farmington and Brianna Desjardins of Canton, who will also be paid from the grant.

The commissioners also gave Sgt. Ryan Close permission to contact E.J. Perry Construction Co. of Hallowell, which bid $187,435 to create three offices at the jail, to negotiate a lower price on some items, including electrical work. The grant includes about $100,000 for the offices.

The company was the low bidder at $698,798 in October 2024 to build a 450-square-foot addition to the jail for medical space.

Commissioners initially reserved $250,000 for the addition from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money will come from an additional $168,790.70 from ARPA and $107,635 from the state medication assistance funding and $172,372.30 from state jail funding to cover the remaining cost of the project.

In other business, commissioners will hold a workshop at noon Thursday at the county courthouse at 140 Main St. in Farmington. Commissioners will review the salaries and benefits of county workers prior to going through the budget process expected to start this spring.

